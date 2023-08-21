Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Leading a Visionary Era of Luxury Hospitality through Collaboration with David Collins Studio, Rockwell Group, and Jeffrey Beers International

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exhilarating turn of events, Las Vegas's skyline is set for a transformative reinvention. Leading this evolution is the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas, described as a "true masterpiece" crafted for the city. Under the vigilant ownership of the acclaimed Jeff Soffer, the resort has fortified its design ambitions by partnering with global design leaders, David Collins Studio, Rockwell Group, and Jeffery Beers International.

Historically, Las Vegas has been the playground of theatrical replicas, offering a whimsical tour of global landmarks. The forthcoming Fontainebleau Las Vegas challenges this narrative, echoing the genuine luxury and authenticity reminiscent of its sister property, the Iconic Landmark Fontainebleau Miami.

With a commitment to redefining luxury hospitality, Jeff Soffer, backed by the astute development prowess of Brett Mufson, aligns with the iconic design ethos and the innovative architectural might of David Collins Studio, Rockwell Group and Jeffrey Beers International. This powerful alliance is geared towards creating spaces that transcend mere visual aesthetics, promising a sensory experience that reverberates the ethos of genuine luxury.

Adding to this formidable coalition is branding maestro, Peter Arnell. Arnell's vision is set to invigorate the Fontainebleau brand, reimagining its essence in a manner that is contemporaneous yet timeless. This new holistic approach seeks to distance the brand from the repetitive motifs Las Vegas is known for, leaning instead towards authenticity and innovation.

The collaboration between David Collins Studio, Rockwell Group and Jeffrey Beers International signifies Fontainebleau's intent to pioneer a philosophical shift in design - championing originality over replication. Merging the illustrious past of Las Vegas with a vanguard vision, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is well on its path to becoming an architectural and design masterpiece.

As Las Vegas stands on the brink of a new era, all eyes are on the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The city is geared up to witness a paradigm of unmatched luxury and innovation, heralding a new chapter in its storied history.

Source: https://vegas.businessdistrict.com/a-new-epoch-of-luxury-in-las-vegas-david-collins-studio-rockwell-group-and-jeffrey-beers-international-collaborate-on-the-new-fontainebleau-las-vegas/.

