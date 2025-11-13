Foretellix and Inverted AI Partner to Advance Scenario-Based Testing with Realistic and Targeted AI-based Simulation

Joint hybrid solution enables high-scale, high-fidelity AV testing with both rule-based and AI behavior models

TEL AVIV, Israel and VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix, the leading provider of data-automation for AI-powered autonomy, has partnered with Inverted AI, a pioneer in predictive human behavior modeling, to launch a hybrid simulation solution that combines controllable and efficient scenario generation with learned driving behavior models to generate scenarios that are reactive, realistic, and diverse. The result is a powerful tool for autonomous vehicle (AV) developers to rigorously train, test, and validate their AV stacks in simulation, across both everyday traffic conditions and rare, high-risk events, at scale.

As AV development accelerates, teams must validate system performance across both real-world and rare edge-case scenarios. While real-world data provides valuable insights, it's often insufficient or too dangerous for testing critical events, such as a child running into traffic.

This joint solution addresses that need by combining Foretellix's intelligent scenario generation and test automation with Inverted AI's naturalistic AI behavior models. Developers can define what they want to test, such as a vehicle cut-in or pedestrian crossing, and Foretellix generates the precise conditions needed for the scenario. Inverted AI's models then control surrounding road users, non-playable characters (NPCs), based on driving behavior learned from large-scale real-world driving data, enabling high-fidelity simulation of realistic human-like traffic interactions. This integration is enabled through Foretellix's Behavioral Models API, which provides a standardized interface for coupling scenario logic with varied behavioral models, enabling flexibility and rapid adaptation to different simulation needs.

The result is a simulation environment with the most realistic behavioral distribution possible and where edge cases can be safely tested in context. This accelerates development, improves AI model robustness, and supports safer deployment of AV systems.

Foretellix's Foretify™ platform delivers the data-automation backbone for this solution. It defines scenario intent, generates test conditions, and automates large-scale simulation runs. Foretify also provides detailed analytics on safety, coverage, and model behavior, helping teams focus on the scenarios that matter most.

Inverted AI's DRIVE API provides learned behavior models trained on real-world driving data to control surrounding vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. These models produce reactive, realistic, and diverse human-like behaviors that enhance realism and better prepares AV systems for real-world traffic dynamics.

"The integration between Inverted AI's DRIVE API and Foretify™ will generate hyper-realistic training, testing and validation scenarios, driving down development times and improving system performance," said Ziv Binyamini, CEO and Co-Founder of Foretellix. "Our joint solution provides our customers with the end-to-end simulations required to ensure safe AV deployment."

"Inverted AI's predictive human behavioral models are designed to bring the most realistic behavior to simulation based on massive quantities of video data," said Frank Wood, CEO of Inverted AI. "Integrating with Foretellix's platform enables the scale and precision needed to validate AV systems safely and efficiently."

The joint solution is available now for select partners, with broader rollout expected later this year.

About Inverted AI

Inverted AI builds predictive human behavior models for simulation and planning, using real-world data to train reactive, directable stochastic policies critical for achieving fully autonomous vehicles. These models enhance AV development by increasing fidelity and diversity. Visit www.inverted.ai to learn more.

About Foretellix

Foretellix is the leading enabler of safe autonomous vehicles. Its Physical AI toolchain accelerates the training, validation and safety evaluation of autonomous vehicles, making AI safe for the physical world. Foretellix empowers OEMs and AV developers to build next-generation AV technology with measurable safety, efficiency, and scale. With offices in the US, Europe, and Asia, Foretellix is driving the shift to intelligent, AI-powered autonomy.

For more information, visit www.foretellix.com or see a live demo at CES 2026 (West Hall – Booth 4767).

