Former Citigroup Global Head of Information Security Joins IntSights Advisory Board

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights , the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward™, today announced the addition of Charles Blauner, an internationally recognized expert and independent advisor on Cyber Resiliency, Information Security Risk Management and Data Privacy, to the company's Advisory Board. Charles will work with the IntSights executive team on strategic initiatives to accelerate the company's presence in the banking and financial services sectors.

Charles is currently a Partner and CISO in Residence at Team8 Ventures and a Venture Advisor at the Cyber Mentor Fund. Charles is also the President of Cyber Aegis , a boutique cyber risk management consultancy.

Previously, Charles had a distinguished career working on Cyber/Information Security for over 30 years, 25 years in financial services, including being the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank, and most recently the Global Head of Information Security at Citi. During this time, Charles held numerous industry leadership roles including Chair of the Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council (FSSCC), founding Director of the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC), and the Chair of the OpenGroup's Security Program.

Throughout his tenure, Charles has worked closely with banking regulators around the world (OCC, FRB, BoE, MAS, and HKMA) to help reduce the risk posed by cyber threats to the financial sector at large. As a regular conference speaker, Charles has had the honor of appearing in front of US House and Senate committees. In 2015, Charles was recognized by his peers, winning the Wasserman Award, which recognizes outstanding career achievement and contribution to the Information Systems Audit, Control, Security, Risk Management, and/or Governance professions.

"As IntSights continues to expand the company's offering to banks and financial institutions, Charles' deep understanding and expertise of the unique issues the industry faces are a significant asset to the team," said Guy Nizan, CEO at IntSights. "Charles brings with him experience and mentorship to help guide IntSights as we continue to grow globally into various market sectors."

