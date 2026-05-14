Former Meta Executive Bar Clara Mendez McConnon Appointed CEO and Managing Partner of Value Gateway Capital Partners

HOLON, Israel, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar Clara Mendez McConnon, who recently held a senior management position at Meta's Global Business Group, has been appointed CEO and Partner at Value Gateway Capital Partners, the new international arm of alternative investment house Value Advanced Investments.

Former Meta Executive Bar Clara Mendez McConnon Appointed CEO and Managing Partner of Value Gateway Capital Partner

The company will focus on investment banking, private markets transactions, and cross-border capital formation, providing international investors access to selected investment opportunities in Israel. Operations will initially be conducted under U.S. regulatory licensing, with plans to expand activity into Europe shortly thereafter.

The move is intended to create a regulated economic bridge connecting foreign capital with key growth sectors in the Israeli economy, while leveraging technological and business opportunities emerging in the local market. According to the company, the initiative comes amid growing international interest in Israel's innovation ecosystem, private markets, and technology-driven sectors.

Clara brings with her an extensive international background in leading technology and commercial operations. In her most recent role within Meta's Global Business Group in Ireland, she led the Mid-Market segment and growth companies in Israel, while managing selected industries across Europe, including France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal. In that capacity, she was responsible for annual revenue activity of approximately $450 million (around NIS 1.6 billion).

Before joining Meta, she founded and managed a consulting firm advising startups and technology companies in Europe and Israel, following her service in the Strategic Division of the IDF's Foreign Relations Unit. After October 7, while living in Ireland, she co-founded the Israeli Action Coalition, connecting business leaders and government officials in support of Jewish communities. She recently returned to Israel with her family.

Value Gateway Capital Partners will serve as an international platform connecting foreign investors and Jewish communities in the U.S. and Europe with Israeli investment opportunities. The company plans to focus on private equity funds, secondary transactions, leading asset managers, and investment banking opportunities, particularly in sectors where Israel has global advantages.

For Value Advanced Investments, the launch marks an expansion of its existing activity. While the company's core business has focused on providing Israeli investors with access to international investment managers and global alternative investment strategies, the new subsidiary will operate in the opposite direction — helping international investors gain exposure to opportunities originating in Israel.

The company sees growing demand from international investors seeking structured exposure to the Israeli economy, widely recognized for its resilience, innovation, and long-term growth. Value Gateway Capital Partners will focus on providing access to carefully curated, best-in-class private market opportunities across Israel, including private equity funds, secondary transactions, leading asset managers, and investment banking opportunities, particularly in areas where the Israeli market holds distinctive global advantages.

Rami Dror, CEO of Value Advanced Investments, said: "We are proud to execute our expansion plan into foreign markets and welcome Bar to Value's leadership team. Her international experience, strategic relationships, and capabilities in leading large-scale negotiations with global institutional entities are a significant asset as we expand our activity."

Bar Clara Mendez McConnon added: "I've had countless conversations with international investors who see the strength and resilience of the Israeli economy and want exposure to its opportunities. The challenge is not interest it's access. Our ambition is to build a platform that enables global investors to access leading opportunities across the Israeli market in a structured and institutional way."

About Value Advanced Investments

Value Advanced Investments is a home for alternative investments representing leading international funds (Private Capital) in their fields and providing a wide range of investment solutions to institutional and accredited investors in Israel. The company acts as a bridge between the Israeli investor and the world's largest investment brands, and with the establishment of its foreign arm, will now act in the opposite direction to strengthen foreign investment in Israel.

Contact:

Tom Shore

Executive Assistant

[email protected]

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SOURCE Value Advanced Investments