Fourth BRIIT Conference in India Features IceCure's ProSense® in Breast Cancer Imaging & Interventions Workshop

Session conducted by Dr. Rupa Renganathan, who performed India's first breast cancer cryoablation procedure with ProSense®; Expert interview with Dr. Hania Bednarski, who has performed cryoablation breast procedures since 2014

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced ProSense® was featured in a number of sessions, including one titled "Minimal access imaging guided therapies: cryoablative therapies in breast pathologies," at the fourth Breast Imaging & Interventional Techniques (BRIIT) conference at Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai, India on February 24, 2024. Breast cryoablation expert Dr. Hania Bednarksi also joined one session virtually to provide her valuable experience as a ProSense® user.

ProSense® has regulatory approval and is marketed and sold in India through IceCure's distributor, Novomed Ltd.

"We have been very active in India and appreciate Dr. Renganathan's initiative inleading the cryoablation education section with ProSense® at BRIIT and Dr. Bednarski for sharing her extensive experience with ProSense®," stated IceCure CEO Eyal Shamir. "Members of IceCure's clinical and marketing team were at the conference to support for the education process and our in-country distributor. We received high levels of interest in procuring ProSense® systems from doctors, clinics and hospitals."

Dr. Renganathan commented, "Since the first ProSense® procedure that I conducted about eight months ago at Kovai Medical Center, there has been growing global interest in cryoablation. Therefore, my presentation at BRIIT was well timed, as I was able to share the benefits of cryoablation with a large number of doctors from around the country, at Tata Memorial Centre, widely regarded as one of the leading cancer centers in South Asia."

"I have been performing breast cryoablation procedures since 2014 and am currently conducting one to three procedures per week using ProSense® with positive results," stated Dr. Bednarski. "I am honored to have been asked to share my experiences with my colleagues in India. Cryoablation provides clinicians with a new choice in the treatment of breast tumors, and I'm delighted to support its use around the world."

About ProSense®

The ProSense® Cryoablation System provides a minimally invasive treatment option to destroy tumors by freezing them. The system uniquely harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create large lethal zones for maximum efficacy in tumor destruction in benign and cancerous lesions, including breast, kidney, lung, and liver.

ProSense® enhances patient and provider value by accelerating recovery, reducing pain, surgical risks, and complications. With its easy, transportable design and liquid nitrogen utilization, ProSense® opens that door to fast and convenient office-based procedure for breast tumors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

