Foxconn Partners With Socionext and Hailo to Launch Next-generation AI Processing Solution for Video Analytics at the 'Edge'

TAIPEI, Taiwan, YOKOHAMA, Japan, and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxconn, a global leader in smart manufacturing, is joining Socionext, a major provider of advanced SoC solutions for video and imaging systems, and leading artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker Hailo to launch the next-generation AI processing solution for video analytics at the edge.

The Hailo-8(TM) deep learning processor, combined with Foxconn’s “BOXiedge(TM)" and Socionext’s "SynQuacer(TM)" SC2A11, provides market-leading energy efficiency for standalone AI inference nodes. (PRNewsfoto/Socionext,Foxconn,Hailo)

Foxconn has combined its high-density, fan-less, and highly efficient edge computing solution, "BOXiedge™", with Socionext's high-efficiency parallel processor "SynQuacer™" SC2A11, and the Hailo-8™ deep learning processor. The new combination provides market-leading energy efficiency for standalone AI inference nodes, benefiting applications including smart cities, smart medical, smart retail, and industrial IoT.

Robust Solution Processes More Than 20 Camera Streaming Inputs in Real Time

In a global AI market forecasted by research firm IDC to approach $98.4 billion in revenue in 2023, this joint solution helps address the need for cost-effective multiprocessing capabilities required in video analytics, image classifications, and object segmentation. The robust, high-efficiency product is capable of processing and analyzing over 20 streaming camera input feeds in real-time, all at the edge. The result is a high-density, low-power, complete local VMS server, ensuring top performance for video analytics and privacy, including image classification, detection, pose estimation, and various other AI-powered applications - all in real time.

"Our vision at Foxconn is to pave the way for next generation AI solutions," said Gene Liu, VP of Semiconductor Subgroup at Foxconn Technology Group. "We are confident that this strategic collaboration with our long-standing partner, Socionext, alongside Hailo, will do more than that. We recognize the great potential in adopting AI solutions for a multitude of applications, such as tumor detection and robotic navigation. This is why we are proud to say that our edge computing solution combined with Hailo's deep learning processor will create even better energy efficiency for standalone AI inference nodes to positively impact rapidly evolving sectors including smart cities, smart medical, smart retail, and industrial IoT."

Foxconn has already deployed several in-house developed AI solutions on different production lines, leading to an improvement in reporting accuracy from 95% to 99% and a reduction of at least one third of the operating costs for appearance defect inspection projects.

"We are very pleased with this joint effort by the companies, and to officially announce our strategic partnership with Hailo," said Noriaki Kubo, Executive Vice President at Socionext. "This collaboration will lead to more innovative solutions that specifically address the growing demand from our AI customers in multiple sectors. We are confident that this product will enable endpoint devices to operate with better performance, lower power, more flexibility, and minimal latency."

Hailo's specialized Hailo-8™ deep learning processor delivers unprecedented performance to edge devices. Featuring up to 26 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS), the chip is built with an innovative architecture that enables edge devices to run sophisticated deep learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud. Its advanced structure translates into higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency, enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart devices operating at the edge.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with two of the global leaders in AI solutions," said Orr Danon, CEO and Co-Founder of Hailo. "Our deep learning processor significantly upgrades the capabilities of smart devices operating at the edge, and this collaboration will impact a wide range of industries increasingly driven by edge technology. A new generation of chips means a new generation of capabilities at the edge."

The next generation of the BOXiedge AI computing solution is equipped with applications for a broader market relying on low latency, a high data rate, high reliability, and quick processing at the edge. Smart retail and smart cities, for instance, require hundreds of cameras - either in-store or in traffic monitoring - to generate video streams that need to be processed locally, quickly, and efficiently with minimal latency. Similarly, for industrial IoT, where every split-second counts, data acquiring, processing, inferencing, and presenting on the production floor rather than in the cloud translates into significant cost savings along with more efficient processing for tasks such as inspection and quality assurance.

About Foxconn Technology Group

Established in 1974, Foxconn Technology Group ("Foxconn") is a leading technological solution provider, that has leveraged its expertise in software and hardware to integrate its unique manufacturing systems with emerging technologies. By capitalizing on its expertise in Cloud Computing, Mobile Devices, IoT, Big Data, AI, Smart Networks and Robotics/Automation, Foxconn has expanded capabilities in four key technologies – Data Tech, Analytics Tech, Platform Tech, and Operations Tech. The company has research centers and testing laboratories internationally and has received more than 83,500 patents worldwide. In addition to maximizing value-creation for customers, Foxconn is also dedicated to enhancing the concept of environmental sustainability in the manufacturing process and serving as a best-practices model for global enterprises.

In 2018, Foxconn achieved US$175 billion in revenue, and has received an array of international accolades and recognition. The company was ranked 23rd in the Fortune Global 500 rankings in 2018 and 215th in the Forbes ranking of the World's Best Employers that year. In 2019, the company was ranked 21st for Sales and was ranked 123rd overall in the Forbes Global 2000.

About Socionext Inc.

Socionext is a global, innovative enterprise that designs, develops and delivers System-on-Chip based solutions to customers worldwide. The company is focused on technologies that drive today's leading-edge applications in consumer, automotive and industrial markets. Socionext combines world-class expertise, experience, and an extensive IP portfolio to provide exceptional solutions and ensure a better quality of experience for customers. Founded in 2015, Socionext Inc. is headquartered in Yokohama, and has offices in Japan, Asia, United States and Europe to lead its product development and sales activities. For more information, visit www.socionext.com.

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized deep learning processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's AI processor is the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The deep learning processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a multitude of sectors including automotive, industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail. The company was founded in 2017 by members of the Israel Defense Forces' elite technology unit.

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

Press Contacts

Hailo

Garrett Krivicich

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1 786 233 7684

Socionext

www.socionext.com/en/contact

+81-45-568-1006

Foxconn

[email protected]

SOURCE Hailo; Socionext; Foxconn