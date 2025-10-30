France's wireless charging highway breakthrough marks turning point for electric freight trucking

Electreon achieves a world-first: providing in-motion wireless charging for electric vehicles—including heavy-duty trucks—at highway speeds

Electric trucks, buses, and cars are now charging wirelessly—without plugs and cables and without needing to stop—while travelling on the A10, one of France's busiest 4-lane highways

Led by the VINCI Autoroutes consortium with Gustave Eiffel University and Hutchinson, tests confirmed Electreon's system delivers twice the power needed to keep a fully loaded heavy-duty truck charged on the move

This technology supports France's Electric Road System roadmap, offering the first scalable model for real-world, on-the-go charging

LOS ANGELES, October 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electreon (TASE: ELWS) a global leader in wireless electric road technology, announced a historic milestone: the successful launch of the world's first highway that wirelessly charges vehicles in motion. The shared system enables passenger vehicles, vans, buses, and heavy- and medium-duty trucks—to charge simultaneously, creating a universal model for electric mobility and proving that highways themselves can serve as charging assets in the shift to electric travel.

An e-truck charges while driving in France, the world’s first dynamic wireless-charging highway—delivering above 300 kW peak power, and over 200 kW average power (Photo credits: VINCI Autoroutes photo library – Caroline Gasch)

Led by VINCI Autoroutes—France's largest toll road operator—and backed by Bpifrance, the "Charge As You Drive" project marks a major leap forward for electric vehicles of all sizes. In partnership with Electreon, VINCI Construction, Gustave Eiffel University, and Hutchinson, VINCI Autoroutes helped develop and test an active 1.5-kilometer stretch of highway along the A10 near Paris, where electric trucks, buses, vans, and cars now recharge as they drive—without stopping or plugging in.

Several expert and independent laboratories of Gustave Eiffel University conducted extensive tests on mechanical, thermal, and power transfer performance, confirming average power transfer above 200 kW and peaks over 300 kW—twice the power required by a heavy-duty truck to drive that distance. The system proved safe, durable, and reliable under real highway traffic and at true highway speeds.

This milestone positions the company as the first in the world to demonstrate reliable, high-power wireless charging for heavy-duty vehicles traveling at typical highway speed.

Electreon's achievement in France shows that high-power wireless charging while cruising on the highway can truly reshape how electric vehicles operate—especially heavy-duty cargo trucks. By replacing the old stop and charge routine with continuous, on-the-go energy, Electreon allows electric freight vehicles to operate just as efficiently as traditional ICE trucks. With the additional power transfer, vehicles gain extra power as they drive—rolling off the highway with more charge than when they entered—cutting vehicle downtime for charging and reducing costs along the way.

"This marks a pivotal moment in the global development of wireless roads," said Oren Ezer, CEO of Electreon. "The system's outstanding performance, demonstrated in this project and verified by independent laboratories in France, proves that our technology is the only one capable of delivering high-power, reliable dynamic charging. Electreon's technology not only meets but exceeds all the targets set by the French government. I believe these results pave the way for the deployment of thousands of kilometers of wireless roads in France—and across the world."

Electreon's technology is a response to the French Ministry of Transport's visionary plan to deploy 9,000 kilometers of Electric Road System (ERS) by 2035.

"The initial results of the ongoing trials on a section of the A10 motorway confirm the findings of previous studies. Deploying this technology on France's main road networks, in addition to charging stations, will further accelerate the electrification of heavy-vehicle fleets, and thereby reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the freight and logistics sector—which alone accounts for more than 16% of the country's total emissions," said Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Autoroutes.

Around the world, Electreon is already seen as a leader in electric road systems as the company builds a network of wireless charging roadways across nine countries. In the U.S., it deployed the nation's first public wireless charging road in Michigan, and is teaming up with UCLA to keep campus shuttles running efficiently ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games. In Utah, Electreon and Utah State University's ASPIRE Center are powering two pioneering projects: heavy-duty Kenworth trucks charging as they drive on a test track, and, a new installation at the Utah Inland Port in Salt Lake City—built to validate dynamic charging for commercial freight and logistics. As the company expands its wireless road network across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, these milestones signal a global shift toward connected, continuous, and sustainable transport—making heavy-duty electric truck adoption both practical and profitable at scale.

About Electreon

Electreon is the leading developer and provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), providing end-to-end charging infrastructure and services, to meet the needs and efficiency demands of shared, public, and commercial fleet operators and consumers. The company's proprietary inductive technology charges EVs quickly and safely, both as they drive are stationary, eliminating range anxiety, lowering total costs of EV ownership, and reducing battery capacity needs, making it one of the most environmentally sustainable, scalable, and compelling charging solutions available in the market today.

Electreon operates 18 projects across 8 countries, together with more than 100 partners. Electreon's wireless in-road charging technology was named one of the world's top 100 inventions for 2021 by Time Magazine. For more information, visit electreon.com.

About VINCI Autoroutes

VINCI Autoroutes finances, designs, builds and operates motorways in France. Its teams support more than 2.5 million customers every day—and up to 4 million in summer—across a 4,443–km network managed by the concession companies ASF, Cofiroute, Escota, Arcour and Arcos. The primary mission of its 5,500 employees is to ensure, in all circumstances, the viability and maintenance of the network, user safety and the continuity of the motorway public service. A partner of the State and local authorities, VINCI Autoroutes serves 10 regions, 45 departments, 14 metropolitan areas, more than 100 towns with over 10,000 inhabitants and thousands of rural communities near its concession network. In response to the climate emergency, VINCI Autoroutes is working to transform the motorway—essential to the service and the economic and social activity of the regions—into low–carbon infrastructure in line with the national strategy for decarbonizing mobility.

Key figures: 4,443 km of motorways – 181 service areas – 266 rest areas – 344 toll stations.

More information: Radio VINCI Autoroutes (107.7) and its app, the VINCI Autoroutes website, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) @VINCIAutoroutes, or by telephone at 3605 (customer service available 24/7 – free service; call charges apply).

