Free Outsourcing Course With SellerFrame Owner Barak Almog Launched by Vova Even

NEGEV, Israel, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vova Even is happy to announce the launch of a free outsourcing course to help viewers master everything related to effective outsourcing and delegation of tasks for their business. This YouTube video series also features Barak Almog, an online business expert and the owner of SellerFrame.

This online course is available at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNrN6xFnz4NKRp9gGsCZMS4SY98zQCddJ .

Vova Even

"I am delighted to announce that my new outsourcing tutorial with SellerFrame's Barak Almog is now live on YouTube. These six videos will teach you everything you need to know to outsource and delegate tasks effectively. If you have concerns about outsourcing, this course will help you, and best of all, it's completely free," Even said.

The outsourcing training program is a combination of six videos discussing

How to outsource a business easily

Why most people fail at outsourcing and how to avoid these errors

How to easily hire the perfect virtual assistant

Tools for managing remote employees with live examples

How to delegate tasks effectively with live examples

How to build strong and long-lasting relationships with virtual assistants.

Barak Almog is an e-commerce entrepreneur, blogger and speaker. Through his business SellerFrame, he helps online businesses systematize and outsource their operations to the Philippines. Over the last four years, Almog has successfully served many Amazon FBA sellers, drop shippers, software development agencies, graphic designers, and lead generation agencies.

To find out more about Barak Almog and his expertise, please visit https://sellerframe.com/ .

Vova Even started his e-commerce career in 2016 as a private label Amazon seller. He has learned key lessons over the last five years and loves sharing his expertise with aspiring online sellers. His Amazon FBA courses have been instrumental in providing much-needed support to more than 10,000 students. Through his YouTube channel, Even shares Amazon FBA-related videos. This channel currently has more than 250 high-quality training videos.

Please visit Vova Even's YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/vovaeven for more free e-commerce and Amazon FBA tutorials.

Contact Name : Vladymyr Even

Contact Phone: +972546321630

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Easy Function

Hello! I am a seller on Amazon and a creator on YouTube. My goal is to intensify your knowledge, inner peace, and motivation through truly valuable content, so you can achieve your fullest potential in the aspects of life that really matter to you.

SOURCE Vova Even