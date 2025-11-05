Freightos Eliminates Modal Divide By Expanding From Air to Ocean Freight Pricing, Rate Management and Quoting

Freight Forwarders Cut Quote Time by 75% and Increase Win Rate with Integrated Air and Ocean Capabilities

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The days of freight forwarders juggling separate systems for air and ocean pricing, quoting, and booking are over. Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading global freight booking and payment platform, today officially launched WebCargo Rate & Quote Ocean, bringing its proven digital pricing, quoting, and booking efficiency to ocean freight on one unified multimodal tool. This follows rollouts with leading design partners.

Freight forwarders can now manage rates, quote, and book freight on a single digital platform, with integrations to major ocean carriers. Freightos already processes an annualized run rate of over 1.6 million transactions and several times as many air cargo quotes. This landmark expansion of Freightos' WebCargo solution creates an integrated experience spanning all transport modes, marking a major milestone in Freightos' mission to unify global freight.

Already live with several ocean carriers and LCL consolidators, WebCargo Rate & Quote Ocean has processed thousands of ocean freight quotes during its beta phase. Early adopters reported quote times that were 75% faster, demonstrating the platform's ability to deliver the same speed and simplicity that made WebCargo by Freightos the industry standard for air.

"Forwarders have long told us that ocean freight is the missing link in digital rate management," said Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos. "Our next generation Rate & Quote Ocean bridges the gap between dramatically different models of freight pricing. By bringing air and ocean together on one platform, we're helping forwarders simplify operations, win more business, and deliver faster for their customers. Quick accurate consistent air and ocean quotes also helps shippers navigate the current challenges facing global trade."

With WebCargo Rate & Quote Ocean, forwarders can centralize all ocean rate management - from carrier rates and direct booking to local charges and trucking costs - in a single, connected system. The result is faster, more accurate quotes and a streamlined workflow that bridges what has long been the modal divide in logistics. The platform can also integrate with major TMS solutions.

To request a demo of Freightos' WebCargo Rate & Quote Ocean, visit webcargo.co/ocean-cargo-rate-management-software.

About Freightos

Freightos (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade efficient, agile, and resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes around the globe. Products include Freightos Enterprise for multinational importers and exporters, Freightos Marketplace for small importers and exporters, WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo for freight forwarders, WebCargo for Airlines, and Clearit, a digital customs broker.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping. Futures of FBX are traded on CME and SGX. More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

