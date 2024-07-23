Friendly Technologies Speed and Latency Testing is More FCC-CAF Compliant Than Ever

Friendly Unified Device Management platform delivers streamlined FCC reporting, enhanced diagnostics, and significant platform improvements

FOREST HILLS, New York, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, a global leader in IoT and device management solutions, today announced a major update to its Unified Device Management Platform. Friendly's robust FCC reporting and diagnostic features, designed to simplify regulatory compliance, optimize network performance, and enhance the user experience for broadband service providers.

Key FCC Compliance and Diagnostic Enhancements:

Automated FCC Speed and Latency Testing: Friendly Technologies' platform now streamlines compliance with FCC CAF requirements by automating speed and latency tests according to the TR-143 methodology. Pre-defined schedules and cross-talk detection on internet interfaces ensure accurate, reliable results.

Comprehensive FCC Reporting: A new FCC report within the Management portal provides detailed insights into each test attempt, enabling service providers to easily review, analyze, and export data for regulatory reporting and network optimization.

Additional Notable Platform Features:

Enhanced device data stream – Filter, aggregate, transform and analyze data in real-time, which derives from device monitoring.

Home Score – Get knowledge about your customer's home network in a glance and reduce troubleshooting time.

UDP Echo server – "FTUDPEchoPlus" server is an application supporting UDPEcho & UDPEchoPlus functionality according to TR-143 for network-initiated UDPEcho single or group tests.

Enhanced Wi-Fi management - Comprehensive control and optimization over your wireless network with robust BI reports to keep Wi-Fi service operating at a high level.

"Friendly Technologies is committed to providing service providers with the tools they need to not only meet regulatory requirements but also to deliver the highest quality broadband services," said Ariela Ross-Jayyousi, Head of Marketing at Friendly Technologies. "This represents a significant step forward in simplifying FCC compliance and empowering providers with deeper network insights for proactive management and optimization."

About Friendly Technologies:

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of carrier-class platforms for IoT, Smart Home, and Telecom device management. Our solutions enable service providers to efficiently manage and optimize their networks, ensuring superior user experiences and operational efficiency. Trusted by over 200 service providers worldwide, Friendly Technologies continues to drive innovation and excellence in the field.

For more information on the latest updates and to access the full release notes, please visit www.friendly-tech.com

