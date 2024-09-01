Friendly Technologies to Showcase Advanced TR-369/USP Device Management Platform at Network X 2024

PARIS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, the global leader in IoT and device management solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Network X 2024, where it will be exhibiting as part of the Broadband Forum Pavilion in pods 7/8. The event, taking place in Paris, will serve as a platform for Friendly Technologies to demonstrate its cutting-edge TR-369/USP (Unified Device Management) solution, along with a range of other innovative device management technologies.

Network X is a premier global event bringing together the most influential thought leaders in the telecom and IoT industries. As part of this prestigious gathering, Friendly Technologies will showcase its flagship device management platform, designed to streamline and optimize the entire lifecycle of connected devices.

Key Highlights at Network X:

Unified Device Management (UDM): Friendly's TR-369/USP platform empowers service providers to efficiently manage any device, on any network, across any protocol. This comprehensive solution supports TR-069, TR-369, OMA-DM, and LwM2M, making it the most versatile and scalable platform on the market.

Friendly's TR-369/USP platform empowers service providers to efficiently manage any device, on any network, across any protocol. This comprehensive solution supports TR-069, TR-369, OMA-DM, and LwM2M, making it the most versatile and scalable platform on the market. Scalable and Secure Solutions: With a carrier-class, field-proven platform that manages millions of devices worldwide, Friendly Technologies ensures unparalleled reliability and security for service providers.

Wi-Fi Management Plus: Wi-Fi Management Plus includes advanced Wi-Fi optimization, enabling service providers to analyze and resolve Wi-Fi-related issues while offering a holistic view of the user experience within the connected home.

Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Wi-Fi-related Friendly QoE: Friendly QoE collects critical data and provides alarms, offering comprehensive analysis of user experience. The system generates a unique home score based on Wi-Fi strength, internet connection quality, and device performance.

Participation in Broadband Forum Workshops:

Tzvi Skapinker, COO of Friendly Technologies, will present at the Broadband Forum workshops on October 8th and 9th, discussing key industry topics such as service monetization and innovations in managed home solutions.

"We are thrilled to be part of Network X and to demonstrate the future of device management with our TR-369/USP platform," said Skapinker. "Our solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of service providers, offering them the tools to deliver superior customer experiences and manage the increasing complexity of IoT and smart home ecosystems."

Friendly Technologies invites all attendees of Network X 2024 to visit pods 7/8 at the Broadband Forum Pavilion to explore how its innovative solutions can drive efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance service delivery in the ever-growing connected world.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of carrier-class platforms for IoT, Smart Home, and TR-069/TR-369 device management. With over 200 deployments worldwide, Friendly Technologies' solutions empower service providers and IoT companies to manage millions of devices securely and efficiently. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Global Leader in Unified Device and Smart Home Management, Friendly Technologies continues to innovate, ensuring that its clients are always ahead of the curve.

For more information, visit www.friendly-tech.com.

SOURCE Friendly Technologies