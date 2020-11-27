Frontier Alliance International Announces a Deeper Journey Through the Book of Revelation With a Number of Free Multimedia Resources Release With the 'Ballads of the Revelation' Film's Premiere Nov 27th

GOLAN HEIGHTS, Israel, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul exhorted the Colossians to "let the Word of Christ dwell in [them] richly...through songs, hymns, and spiritual songs," (Col. 3:16) and 'Ballads of the Revelation' is a means to do just that. Get to know this neglected, but crucial, book of Scripture with twenty-three original ballads that'll get stuck in your heart, marinate in your heart, and edify your spirit at the end of this anxious year.

Ballads of the Revelation Theatrical Poster by Maranatha Productions, Golan Ranch Studios and Frontier Alliance International Ballads of the Revelation Theatrical Live Poster by Dalton & Anna

Like many others, FAI STUDIOS had a calendar full of plans for 2020 that came to a screeching halt as skies shut down to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, so we got creative, looked around, and asked the Lord for what we could pull off within Israel's borders between lockdowns. 'Ballads of the Revelation' takes you off the beaten path of conventional Israeli tourism and takes you through Jerusalem, Judea, the Galilee, and the Golan Heights - home to our growing Golan Ranch Studios.

This unprecedented project portrays the Book of Revelation through the dream of an eleven year-old boy, the ballads of his father, and the memories of John the beloved apostle. From the producers of 'Sheep Among Wolves,' 'Better Friends Than Mountains,' and 'Covenant and Controversy,' experience the book of Revelation like never before.

We pray you use this film as a springboard into a deeper swim through the book of Revelation, named for its opening line: "The revelation of Jesus Christ." On November 27: a number of free multimedia resources release with the film's premiere, including a weekly Global Bible Study, a 14-day devotional guide, an original 23-song soundtrack, and much more. Learn to play these songs yourself with our exclusive Ballads of the Revelation family hymnal. Watch the film and join the FAI family worldwide as we go somewhere together. Journey with us.

Since launching in 2011, FAI teams have been laying foundations in strategic regions throughout the 10/40 Window. Like Hudson Taylor's China Inland Mission, our teams are laboring together in a concentrated and coordinated advance into the "interior" regions of our generation where today there is still no witness.

