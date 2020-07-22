Full-Cycle Automation Leader Kryon Achieves Net Promoter Score of +68, Highest in the Industry

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider known for its customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, revealed its latest Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +68. The NPS score, a key indicator of overall customer satisfaction, is based on the results of an opt-in survey of Kryon's existing enterprise RPA customers. The June NPS score exceeds Kryon's prior score, which was already above average at +61. The jump in satisfaction is largely due to Kryon's commitment to customer support and constant dialogue with customers on how to make their experiences better.

"RPA is all about relentless improvement, and Kryon not only builds that into our products but we make it a core value of our company. The seven-point boost in customer satisfaction is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our customer success and professional services teams. They never stop finding new ways to improve the customer experience of Kryon's Full-Cycle Automation Suite," said Ohad Barnoy, Chief Customer Success Officer for Kryon. "We will continue to strive for even higher levels of satisfaction in the months to come."

NPS is a key loyalty metric that serves as the indicator of a company's understanding of the needs of its customers and, in turn, their willingness to act as a reference for the vendor. The average NPS for the "Software & Apps" industry is +30; a standard that Kryon has now surpassed by more than 30 points twice in the past year, exceeding its own previous score, and achieving the highest NPS score in the RPA industry.

As part of the NPS survey, customers and partners are invited to leave feedback for the company. Customers had high praise for Kryon's Full-Cycle Automation Suite, including the following:

"I feel Kryon take[s] customer feedback very seriously and is consistently enhancing [its] products to meet customer needs."

"Communication and responsiveness [are] awesome, keep up the great work!"

"Kryon is one of the best vendors I've worked with!"

"Customer Support is always very responsive and does a great job listening to customer feedback as the future roadmap is designed."

Kryon repeats the NPS survey every six months to measure customer satisfaction and to ensure its ongoing growth. Kryon's customer-focused features include KryoNet , an online community forum; Kryon Academy , its free training and certification program; and an on-demand support portal available 24/7 to customers. Kryon will also be announcing its inaugural user summit later this year.

ABOUT KRYON

Kryon® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI by 352% according to Forrester Research and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80 percent. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Ernst & Young, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

Contact:

Michelle Barry, Chameleon Collective

[email protected]

+1-603-809-2748

SOURCE Kryon

Related Links

https://www.kryonsystems.com/

