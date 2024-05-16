Funding Opportunity for American-Israel joint projects focused on Clean Energy Innovation through the BIRD Energy Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRD Energy announced its latest funding cycle for proposals focusing on Renewable Energy, Efficiency, and technologies that reduce carbon emissions. With a maximum funding allocation of up to 1.5 million dollars, per project, this initiative seeks to foster collaborative innovation between the United States and Israel.

Projects eligible for consideration must entail joint R&D cooperation between two companies or between a company and a university/research institution, with one entity from the U.S. and one from Israel. Proposals should underscore significant commercial potential, emphasizing outcomes geared towards commercialization.

Key areas of interest encompass Solar and Wind Power, Advanced Vehicle Technologies and Alternative Fuels, Natural Gas innovations, Smart Grid solutions, Water-Energy Nexus developments, Advanced Manufacturing, AI-driven energy management, and various Renewable Energy/Energy Efficiency technologies. Additionally, proposals addressing the scaling-up of carbon-free technologies to mitigate carbon emissions will be considered.

This funding opportunity aligns with the concerted efforts of both the U.S. and Israeli governments to tackle the global climate emergency and cultivate a clean energy economy.

The application process is web-based and requires prior discussion with BIRD Foundation staff. The deadline for submission of the Executive Summary is July 8, 2024. If approved, the deadline for full-scale proposals is September 9, 2024. Projects will be selected for funding in November 2024. Please refer to BIRD's website for submission details - https://www.birdf.com/bird-energy-call-proposals/

Ms. Limor Nakar-Vincent, Deputy Executive Director of Business Development and BIRD Energy, said: "The BIRD Energy program established by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Israeli Ministry of Energy, and the Israel Innovation Authority, funds R&D collaborations between companies and research organizations from Israel and the United States. Partnerships are the cornerstone of progress in addressing our global energy challenges. By fostering collaborations between Israeli and American entities, we unlock the potential for transformative technologies that will meet our energy needs sustainably and combat climate change. We invite Israeli and American companies and research institutions to contact us to discuss the program and to assist them in finding potential partners."

For more information go to http://www.birdf.com

For more information, contact, in Israel: Ms. Limor Nakar-Vincent, Deputy Executive Director of Business Development and BIRD Energy, Tel: +972-3-698-8310, [email protected]. In the U.S.: Ms. Andrea Yonah, Director, Business Development, East Coast/Midwest, Tel: +1-609-356-0305, [email protected], Ms. Anat Ben Yosef, Director, Business Development, South, Tel: +1-512-436-1609 [email protected], or Ms. Anat Bujanover, Director, Business Development, West Coast, Tel: +1-650-752-6485, [email protected].

