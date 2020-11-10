Gadot Biochemical Industries upgrades minerals to address chlorate concerns in infant food formulations

HAIFA BAY, ISRAEL, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel-based Gadot Biochemical Industries has recently completed the development of a manufacturing process to make special grades of Tri Potassium Citrate (TPC) and Tri Sodium Citrate (TSC) that enable its customers to meet the stringent requirement for chlorate content in infant food in accordance with Regulation (EC) No.396/2005. Gadot is the unrivaled worldwide manufacturer providing one-of-a-kind mineral ingredients below 0.1 mg/kg, thus allowing customers to meet their regulatory requirements.

In its scientific opinion, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) found current levels of chlorate in drinking water and in foods were too high and could negatively impact iodine uptake especially among infants and children. Chlorate originates from chlorine disinfectants widely and legally used in water treatment and food processing, drinking water being by far the main contributor.

Evaluating data on the occurrence of chlorate in food, EFSA opined that the repeated intake of chlorate among the younger population groups with a slight to moderate iodine insufficiency gives cause for concern.Top of FormBottom of FormBottom of Form "Repeated exposure to chlorate can result in iodine intake inhibition in humans," said Ohad Cohen chief executive officer of Gadot Biochemical Industries. "This inhibition can cause temporary changes to thyroid hormone levels in high-risk groups. The inhibition of iodine intake through chlorate is reversible."

This is timely as a July 2020 market report, "Global Baby Foods and Infant Formula Industry" available from Report Linker, assessed this market to grow by $22.7 billion, with a CAGR of 5.4% to reach $55.7 billion by 2025. Infant formulas will witness significant global growth.

Gadot Biochemical Industries can now confidently provide the market with enough quantities of TPC and TSC for use in infant foods, according to Cohen. "It is our belief that our manufacturing process will contribute to safer and healthier infant nutrition globally and encourage infant food producers based in the EU to follow this regulation," he commented.

With more than 50 years of experience in developing innovative products tailored to the unique applications of each customer, Gadot Biochemical Industries offers a range of minerals for various applications such as infant formulas, dietary supplements, dairy products, sports drinks, and beverages. Gadot Biochemical Industries has earned a worldwide reputation for producing high quality products. To many of its customers, Gadot has become a strategic supplier and partner. Over 95% of Gadot's production is exported worldwide to leading companies in the food, beverage, and nutraceutical industries. For additional ingredient information visit www.gadotbio.com. For information about the most efficient solutions for low chlorates in TPC and TSC for baby food and additional applications contact [email protected].

SOURCE Gadot Biochemical Industries