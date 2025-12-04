Galmed Announces Grant of New Use Patents for the combination of Aramchol and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' Rezdiffra (Resmetirom) for MASH

The new patent granted in South Korea is added to earlier patents already granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Europe, Canada and other jurisdictions and will expire in the U.S. in July 2042.

Aramchol is a first-in-class, Phase 3 ready, drug candidate, that showed robust fibrosis improvement in advanced clinical studies.

Aramchol's excellent safety and tolerability is a perfect drug candidate to be combined with other MASH drugs, approved or in development.

RAMAT-GAN, Israel, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for liver, cardiometabolic diseases and GI oncological therapeutics, announced today the grant of a new Use Patent related to its lead compound, Aramchol. The patent covers the use of a combination therapy of Aramchol and Rezdiffra (MGL-3196, resmetirom) for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), also known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and liver fibrosis in South Korea.

Previously, Galmed announced the grant of new use patent for a combination of Aramchol and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' Rezdiffra (Resmetirom) for MASH. The new patent extends Aramchol's patent protection worldwide to July 2042, strengthening its leadership in NASH/MASH combination therapy.

"This patent grant comes at a pivotal moment in the NASH/MASH field, as the industry shifts toward combination therapies to address this complex disease. As commercial interest in MASH is surging, with the limited mild to moderate efficacy demonstrated by monotherapies, initiation of combination MASH clinical studies is necessary and imminent. We believe Aramchol's excellent safety and tolerability is a perfect drug candidate to be combined with other MASH drugs, approved or in development. The grant of the Aramchol – Rezdiffra new patent is an important step towards the advancement in this direction," said Allen Baharaff, CEO of Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol. We have focused almost exclusively on developing Aramchol for the treatment of liver diseases, and continue to actively advance Aramchol for the treatment of combination therapy for NASH. We are also seeking to develop Aramchol for certain oncological indications outside of NASH and fibrosis. In addition, as part of our growth strategy, we are actively pursuing opportunities to expand and diversify our product pipeline specifically targeting cardiometabolic indications and other innovative product candidates that align with our core expertise in drug development.

