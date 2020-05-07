Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday May 14

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol, a liver targeted, oral, SCD1 modulator, currently in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 14, 2020, to provide an update on current developments with respect to its clinical programs for Aramchol™ and to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Thursday May 14, 2020, 8:30 AM ET

Toll Free: 1-877-425-9470

Toll/International: 1-201-389-0878

Israel Toll Free: 1-809-406-247

Conference ID: 13702167

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139176

Replay Dial-In Numbers

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13702167

Replay Start: Thursday May 14, 2020, 11:30 AM ET

Replay Expiry: Thursday May 28, 2020, 11:59 PM ET

About Aramchol and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, inducing beneficial modulation of intra-hepatic lipid metabolism. Aramchol's ability to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism was discovered and validated in animal models, demonstrating downregulation of the three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis. The effect of Aramchol on fibrosis is mediated by downregulation of steatosis and directly on human collagen producing cells. Aramchol has been granted Fast Track designation status by the FDA for the treatment of NASH.

NASH is an emerging world crisis impacting an estimated 3% to 5% of the U.S. population and an estimated 2% to 4% globally. It is the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. due to the rise in obesity. NASH is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis and liver-related mortality.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Our lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study.

