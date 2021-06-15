Gartner Names Authomize as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Authomize, the first Identity and Security Management Platform (IDSM), announced today that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in the Identity-First Security category.

In their report, Gartner's analysts write that, "What is cool about Authomize is that it is the first CIEM vendor to offer a bigger set of capabilities that is more aligned with IGA challenges and broader identity security management."

Authomize's "SmartGroup" technology was highlighted in the report for its ability to aggregate data across a wide range of IT environments, and analyse the behavioral and real-time data to right-size permissions for every identity in the organization.

As noted in Gartner's analysis, there is increased interest from social media discussions around the SmartGroup technology, further validating Authomize's position that there is a significant demand in the market for solutions that can accommodate the scale and needs of the modern enterprise.

As enterprises are rapidly expanding the number of human and machine identities within their organization, they face an increased burden on compliance and security.

Authomize's ability to analyze risks and automate management at scale provides organizations the capabilities that they require to shorten time to resolution for access requests while ensuring that every identity has exactly the level of access that it requires to perform its duties securely.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Gartner as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security category," says Authomize's Co-founder and CTO Gal Diskin, noting that, "This award validates our rapid growth and customer trust during our first year since emerging from stealth."

"The report highlights how our platform solves the growing challenges organizations are facing when it comes to authorization," says Diskin, explaining that "As organizations grow, ensuring that employees have the exact permissions they need is a crucial part of every security team's strategy."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Authomize

Authomize is the first Identity and Security Management (IDSM) platform that automatically manages and secures identities, access, and privileges across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Authomize was founded by Dotan Bar-Noy CEO, Gal Diskin CTO and Ron Liberman VP R&D, and currently employs more than 24 employees in its Tel Aviv and Atlanta offices. Authomize is backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Entree Capital and M12 (Microsoft's venture fund). For more information, visit www.authomize.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.

