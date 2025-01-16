Gate City Bank Selects Lama AI to Transform Business Lending with GenAI-Powered Origination Platform

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gate City Bank, the leading regional financial institution with locations across North Dakota and Minnesota, announced its partnership with Lama AI, an award-winning provider of GenAI-powered loan origination solutions. By implementing Lama AI's full suite of business banking capabilities, Gate City Bank will leverage cutting-edge technology to elevate business lending operations, delivering a seamless borrower experience and unlocking growth potential for business customers.

In partnering with Lama AI, Gate City Bank will continue to drive transformative improvements by harnessing innovative tools to optimize turnaround times and deliver exceptional value. As a result, Gate City Bank will continue to prioritize servicing customers and driving strategic initiatives, while business clients can expect quicker and more convenient access to credit.

"Our partnership with Lama AI demonstrates our commitment to redefining business lending with innovative, customer-focused solutions," said Ryan Goellner, EVP of Technology and Project Management at Gate City Bank. "With its advanced features, rapid configurability, intuitive design and exceptional support, partnering with Lama AI empowers us to work with greater precision and agility, ensuring we can meet the evolving needs of our customers while maintaining a strong focus on risk analysis and compliance."

"Gate City Bank's adoption of our GenAI-powered lending platform confirms that financial institutions are ready to move beyond legacy systems," said Omri Yacubovich, CEO & Co-Founder of Lama AI. "Our partnership is about more than just efficiency—it's about redefining what's possible. Together, we're building a more intelligent, agile, and customer-centric lending experience that keeps pace with the changing landscape of business banking."

About Gate City Bank

A $3.6 billion mutual bank founded in 1923, Gate City Bank is the region's leading financial institution and the #1 mortgage lender in North Dakota. For over 100 years, the bank has created a better way of life for customers, communities and team members, and today it employs more than 770 team members at 45 locations in 23 communities across North Dakota and central Minnesota.

Since 2003, Gate City Bank has contributed $40.9 million in philanthropic giving and more than 310,000 volunteer hours. The bank has also received a five-star rating from BauerFinancial for the past 28 years, and has been named one of the "50 Best Places to Work" 11 years in a row by Prairie Business magazine.

About Lama AI

Lama AI provides an award-winning end-to-end GenAI origination platform, helping banks boost efficiency while supporting significant portfolio growth. Trusted by leading community and regional banks, Lama AI enables its partners to streamline workflows, reduce manual tasks, increase dealflow, and speed up decision-making. Lama AI is on a mission to provide small businesses with fair capital in a more profitable and user-friendly manner. Learn more at https://lama.ai

