Gav-Yam Releases its Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gav-Yam (TASE: BYSD), which is one of Israel's largest real estate companies that specializes in the initiation, planning, construction, and management of hi-tech and offices parks, logistics centers and industrial parks, announced its financial results for 2020.

Financial Highlights

8 major Lease agreements cover a total area of ~90,000 m ² (the Company's share - 80,000 m ²), and annual revenues to the Company of approximately NIS 80 million ;

Consistent growth in all operational parameters;

2020 rental income of NIS 534 million , an increase of 4.7%, year-over-year;

2020 NOI reached NIS 516 million , an increase of 5.3% year-over-year;

EBITDA in 2020 of NIS 480 million , an increase of 4.8% year-over-year;

Operating cash flow in 2020 of NIS 421 million , an increase of 8.5% year-over-year;

FFO attributed to shareholders of NIS 240 million in 2020, an increase of 3.9% year-over-year;

2020 Net Income attributed to shareholders of NIS 260 million , compared with NIS 463 million in 2019. The decrease is mainly due to the decrease in income from increase in the fair value of income-producing properties, compared to last year.

Management Comment

Mr. Avi Jacobovitz, CEO of Gav-Yam, said today: "We concluded a challenging year, in the midst of the Corona Pandemic with all its effects. I believe that the impact is expected to continue for the next year or two. We, like everybody else, felt the crisis but faced it prepared and ready, with a toolbox that enabled us to meet those challenges, continuing with our ongoing activities and fully met all our commitments.

"We operate with a long-term perspective, and we are navigating the crisis and its consequences on our ongoing business. We have shown a continued trend of stability in the level of occupancy and rents, as well as a continuous increase in all operational parameters.

"The highlight of this year's activity was the signing of 8 major lease agreements, mostly with global companies, which include, among others, GM, GE, Microsoft and another global leading technology company.

"In 2020, Gav-Yam signed 160 lease agreements, for approximately 200,000 m², yielding ~NIS 140 million per year, with an average real increase of approximately 4.5% in the rent on existing properties.

"As we stated during the year, global technology companies' need for real estate and recruitment has not been hurt, and demand continues. This is the trend in the market. International companies do not give up on their development centers, and continue to convey that there is no substitute for office work. The current work-from-home trend is not permanent and will not be a substitute for work from the office. The current hybrid model is created through medical constraints and a lack of alternatives, and not via a structured process of changing needs and habits. Even if at the end of the process, which will be gradual, 10% -20% will remain working from home in part or adopt some form of hybrid model, we estimate that the impact to the local commercial market will not be significant. High-tech companies, showing continued growth, are leading the trends in the Israeli market, and are a form of accelerator in the office space market.

"Gav-Yam continues on a very clear path of intensive development activity, which includes 7 projects, amounting to 265,000 m² (the Company's share being about 210,000 m²). The total investment is ~NIS 1.6 billion and expected revenues of ~NIS 125 million, which is an addition of ~NIS 80 million to the FFO attributed to shareholders (an increase of approximately 33% compared to the FFO attributed to shareholders in 2020, which was ~NIS 240 million). After the completion and occupancy of the projects under development, by the end of 2024, the Company's assets will stand at 1.25 million m², with annual revenues of approximately NIS 700 million. This represents a significant leap forward.

"Gav-Yam has 1,034,000 m² of properties, with a broad spread, both geographically in Israel and sectorial, in 18 cities around the country, including 21 parks and high-tech centers, offices, logistics, industry and commerce. The Company's properties are located in leading demand areas in the country, adjacent to railway stations, Class A buildings. In addition, the Company has further reserves of available building rights, amounting to approximately 490,000 m².

"Gav Yam has about 440 customers, most of them large, high-quality and well-established international companies, at the forefront of technology. As of the end of 2020, the Company's backlog of signed lease agreements amounted to NIS 2.3 billion for income-producing properties, and NIS 2.75 billion including signed lease agreements for construction projects. The average lease agreements duration is for about 4.4 years.

"Rent collection was conducted at the typical rate in 2020, similar to that of 2019. During 2020, the Company forgo revenues totaling ~NIS 10 million, which was less than 2% of the Company's annual revenues. All contracts with the Company's customers were honored and there has been no change in this trend.

"The Company has strategic partnerships with the leading academic institutions in Israel. Gav-Yam significantly deepened its activities and collaborations, which include, among others, the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Ben-Gurion University in the Negev and the Weizmann Institute in Rechovot.

"During the year, the Company completed the construction of 3 projects in a total area of ~45,000 m² (~39,000 m² of which is the Company's portion)

"During 2020, Gav-Yam and its subsidiary Matam issued total debt of approximately NIS 2 billion. The high demand in the three offerings made and their success, is an expression of the capital market's confidence in the Company, in the quality of its assets and in its business strategy, which leads to growth, financial strength and stability over the years, and provides the Company with a boost to its continued development," concluded Mr. Jacobovitz

Investor Relations Contact

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

+1 646 201 9246

[email protected]

Company Contact

Gav-Yam, CFO

Mark Zack

+972 4 664 4222

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

The information included in this report is a convenience summary only of the Hebrew report filed with the Tel Aviv Exchange. The Hebrew version of the immediate report is the binding one. This press release may include forecasts, estimates, assessments and other information pertaining to future events and/or matters, whose materialization is uncertain and is beyond the Company's control, and which constitute forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law, 5728-1968. Such information may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may materialize in a manner significantly different to that forecast. Such information includes, among others, revenue, FFO and NOI forecasts, the value of the Group's holdings, refinancing, sale of assets, timetables and costs of and profit from projects and the development and construction thereof.

Consolidated Balance Sheet as at December 31















2020 2019





NIS thousands









Assets







Cash and cash equivalents



1,715,381 889,660 Short-term investments and deposits



823,674 589,031 Trade receivables



4,480 4,669 Other receivables



104,631 52,152 Current tax assets



427 328 Land inventory



- 3,728 Assets held for sale



- 101,082









Total current assets



2,648,593 1,640,650









Other long term receivables



48,371 22,586 Investments and loans in equity accounted investees



194,442 151,855 Fixed assets, net



48,852 48,419 Intangible assets, net



4,149 4,187 Assets in respect of usage right



972 1,635 Available lands inventory



134,807 134,807 Investment property under construction



259,401 258,727 Investment property



7,670,094 7,410,181









Total non-current assets



8,651,088 8,032,397









Total assets



11,299,681 9,673,047

Consolidated Balance Sheet as at December 31















2020 2019





NIS thousands









Liabilities

















Loans and borrowings



722,557 377,843 Other payables



157,431 229,101 Current tax liabilities



15,977 5,354 Short term liabilities for construction services



146,566 39,264



















Total current liabilities



1,042,531 651,562









Debentures



5,440,699 4,291,426 Liabilities for construction services



127,689 160,696 Employee benefits, net



982 754 Liabilities for leases



53,206 615 Deferred taxes



1,018,589 972,006









Total non-current liabilities



6,641,165 5,425,497









Total liabilities



7,683,696 6,077,059









Equity

















Share capital



169,578 169,577 Capital reserves



304,868 300,514 Retained earnings



2,300,008 2,240,060









Total equity attributed to owners of the Company



2,774,454 2,710,151









Non-controlling interests



841,531 885,837









Total equity



3,615,985 3,595,988









Total liabilities and equity



11,299,681 9,673,047

Consolidated Statements of profit or loss for the Year Ended December 31





2020 2019 2018



NIS

thousands NIS

thousands NIS

thousands



(Other than net earnings per share) Revenue

















Rental income

533,924 510,323 458,985 Increase in fair value of investment property

109,020 358,937 205,745 Management fees

11,793 10,496 10,555 Other

32,686 50,718 8,481













687,423 930,474 683,766









Expenses

















Property maintenance

32,789 34,167 30,953 Selling and marketing

7,929 7,399 11,929 General and administrative

33,027 29,912 25,947 Other

38,276 26,598 5,012













112,021 98,076 73,841









Operating profit

575,402 832,398 609,925









Financing income

(13,071) 35,851 1,271 Financing expenses

(142,569) (153,588) (184,225)









Financing expenses, net

(155,640) (117,737) (182,954)









Share in profits of







equity accounted investees

14,609 10,559 10,215









Profit before taxes

434,371 725,220 437,186









Taxes on income

103,752 161,559 94,463









Net profit for the period

330,619 563,661 342,723









Attributable to:

















Owners of the Company

260,141 463,383 276,493 Non-controlling interests

70,478 100,278 66,230









Net profit for the period

330,619 563,661 342,723









Earnings per share attributable to owners of

the Company

















Basic earnings per share (in NIS)

1.22 2.17 1.29 Diluted earnings per share (in NIS)

1.21 2.17 1.29

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the Year Ended December 31





2020 2019 2018



NIS

thousands NIS

thousands NIS

thousands









Net profit for the period

330,619 563,661 342,723









Items of other comprehensive income that subsequent

to initial recognition in comprehensive income were or will be transferred to profit or loss

















Tax benefits for items of other comprehensive income

- - -









Items of other comprehensive income not to be

transferred to profit or loss

















Actuarial losses from a defined benefit plan

(269) (123) (120)









Tax benefits for items of other comprehensive income

62 28 28









Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

(207) (95) (92)









Total comprehensive income for the period

330,412 563,566 342,631



















Attributable to:

















Owners of the Company

259,948 463,280 276,337









Non-controlling interests

70,464 100,286 66,294









Total comprehensive income for the period

330,412 563,566 342,631

