Geckos Games Launches Momentum - The Most Adrenaline-Charged Live Sports Game Ever Built

THRILLZZ Free Social Sportsbook launches as exclusive first brand - debuting on the opening day of the world's biggest Soccer tournament

Zero latency real-time gameplay powered by official match data

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geckos Games today launched Momentum, a patent-pending real-time sports prediction game unlike anything in the market. THRILLZZ Free Social Sportsbook goes live as the exclusive launch partner on the opening day of the world's biggest Soccer tournament.

Five Minutes. One Question. Pure Adrenaline.

Every five minutes of a live match, Momentum asks players one question: which team has the Momentum right now? Not who will win the game. Not what the final score will be. Who has the upper hand - this minute, on this pitch - based on every pass, attack, and pressure play happening in real time.

Makes it different from anything that has come before: the Momentum shift on a single event. A yellow card. A saved shot. A dangerous run. Every on-field event recalculates the balance - and players watch their position move with it in real time. It is not a black box. Players see each event land inside the game - the moment it happens on the pitch.

Then comes the timer. As the five-minute window counts down to zero, the tension becomes almost unbearable. Players who are in the win zone are watching every second, knowing a single event in the dying moments can flip everything. The last few seconds of every round are unlike anything else in sports gaming - raw, unscripted, impossible to put down.

Zero Latency. Official Data. Real Stakes.

Momentum is powered by an official match data with zero latency. Every event flows instantly into the game engine. There is no delay, no approximation. What players see is what is happening on the field right now.

This is not a simulation. It is not a simplified model. It is live sport, translated into a game in real time and that distinction is everything.

About Geckos Games

Geckos Games Ltd. is an AI-native R&D gaming company focused on the proprietary development of sports prediction and social gaming products. All Geckos products are designed & engineered on a fully proprietary platform built in-house since 2024.

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SOURCE Geckos Games