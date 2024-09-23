GenCell to Supply Additional Units Valued at US$4.4m to CFE, the Largest Utility in North America, Further Expanding Deployment of its Long-duration Substation Backup Solution

Large-Scale Rollout of Multiple GenCell REX™ Backup Power Units across Broad Territory of the State of Mexico Utility CFE

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenCell® Energy, (TASE: GNCL), a leading provider of hydrogen-to-power solutions, announced today that based on an order received by GenCell's partner in Mexico from Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Mexico's state-owned utility and the largest utility in North America, GenCell will supply a repeat order of US$4.4 to purchase and deploy dozens of GenCell REX™ backup power units. This order follows the tender won in December 2023 and another order already received and reported earlier this year. Another vote of confidence in GenCell by CFE, this order continues the series of orders of GenCell REX units constituting a multi-phase project.

Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Mexico’s state-owned utility and the largest utility in North America, places another vote of confidence in GenCell by rolling out additional GenCell REX™ climate-resilient, zero-emission hydrogen-fueled backup power units to harden substations across Mexico. (PRNewsfoto/GenCell Energy)

The system has been designed to kick in immediately during grid outages to deliver weather-resilient, zero-emission, long-duration Tier One backup power to CFE's substations. GenCell, in collaboration with local partner Gncell Energy de Mexico, aims to complete the rollout by 2025. GenCell has configured the system to meet strict cybersecurity (OWASP Top 10) and regulatory requirements, including mandatory 24–48-hour backup power. The REX solution significantly boosts substation resilience and automation, withstanding extreme weather and requiring minimal maintenance.

The GenCell REX units include the embedded GenCell GEMS™ proprietary AI-driven energy management software, including the GenCell GEMS Community™ application enabling centralized remote management and monitoring of the full scope of the REX units and related equipment and systems supporting CFE's power distribution network.

"We are honored and pleased to continue our partnership with CFE and to reach this exciting stage of the project, involving the professional rollout of dozens of units across Mexico and executing deep knowledge transfer to the CFE team. We are proud to contribute to the crucial resilience of CFE's distribution network and to the utility's ability to transition to a clean reliable energy future," remarks Rami Reshef, co-founder and CEO, GenCell. "We salute CFE's adoption of our innovative technologies to advance towards net-zero standards, grid hardening and energy security in full alignment with our GreenFSG™ vision for the future of energy based on zero-emission circular economies delivering long-duration clean power anywhere. We trust that this project will serve as a beacon to the many utilities across North America looking in the face of climate disruption to fortify their distribution systems with clean, uninterrupted, failsafe backup power."

About GenCell Energy

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) develops GreenFSG power solutions based on reliable, zero-emission alkaline fuel cells, Hydrogen2Power™, Ammonia2Power™ and Water2Power® technologies that deliver uninterrupted power to help the world #SayNoToDiesel and transition to clean energy. The ability to produce not only clean power from GenCell's fuel cells, but also the green fuel on which the fuel cells run, sets GenCell in a far superior position as a well-to-wheel total green energy solution provider. GenCell delivers resilient, robust, and weather-resistant backup power for utilities, telecom, EV charging and other mission-critical applications which have been deployed in 23 countries. The Company retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how.

