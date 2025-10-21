General Glen D. VanHerck (USAF, Ret.) Joins D-Fend Solutions Advisory Board

Former USNORTHCOM and NORAD Commander Adds Strategic Defense Expertise,

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions, the leader in field-proven radio frequency (RF) cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone takeover technology, today announced that General Glen D. VanHerck (USAF, Ret.) has joined the company's Advisory Board. General VanHerck's decision to join D-Fend's Advisory Board further validates the company's pioneering role at the forefront of cyber counter-drone technology.

General VanHerck retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2024 following a distinguished career, culminating as Commander of U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), where he oversaw the defense of North America and the U.S. homeland, including defense of critical infrastructure, domains safeguarded by D-Fend Solutions' advanced technology. He previously served as Director of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon and Commander of the USAF Warfare Center at Nellis AFB, NV. His deep strategy and policy background coupled with his operational experience matches the strategic mission and demanding requirements of D-Fend Solutions' key customer sectors, including military, homeland security, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure protection.

"I am honored to join the Advisory Board of D-Fend Solutions," said General VanHerck. "C-UAS capabilities are critical to national security and the protection of vital critical infrastructure. I have seen firsthand how rapidly the drone threat landscape is changing and appreciate how D-Fend's innovative approach is meeting this challenge head-on. I am passionately committed to supporting and promoting the adoption of D-Fend's advanced, safe, and much-needed counter-drone solutions in order to strengthen national security and homeland defense. I look forward to partnering with D-Fend and helping them stay at the forefront of addressing today's threats, and those of tomorrow."

General VanHerck's appointment comes at a pivotal time globally as drone threats proliferate rapidly and advance in technology, capability, and capacity. His deep expertise in aerospace operations, homeland defense, and multi-agency security coordination positions him to guide D-Fend Solutions' strategy in delivering next-generation counter-drone solutions that meet evolving security needs across military, government, and civilian environments. With experience defending the North American continent and airspace, and infrastructures vital to national security, his leadership perspective will further hone D-Fend's operational relevance across these sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome General VanHerck to our Advisory Board," said Zohar Halachmi, CEO and Chairman of D-Fend Solutions. "His operational leadership, strategic defense experience, and firsthand understanding of modern aerial threats, attributes that have earned him the trust of the highest echelons of U.S. defense and security, bring invaluable perspective to our team. His guidance will help ensure D-Fend continues to innovate and provide best-in-class protection against rogue drones globally. We look forward to leveraging General VanHerck's expertise as we expand and deepen our support for homeland defense and security, bringing our innovative solutions to protect sensitive sites, people, and critical infrastructure."

General VanHerck's insight, forged through decades of safeguarding North America's skies, will support D-Fend Solutions as the company advances its leadership in providing best-in-class protection to critical infrastructure, sensitive operations, and complex airspaces globally.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone, cyber-takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety, and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With thousands of successful deployments performed worldwide, in the most challenging real-life scenarios and for the most demanding end users, EnforceAir, the company's core offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event, critical infrastructure, and other environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is deployed by top-tier U.S. government agencies – including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement, and homeland security – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for safe landings and controlled outcomes, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.

