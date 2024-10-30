Geneyx and Ocean Genomics Announce SVDuo™ Release, Delivering Integrated DNA and RNA Analysis to Enhance Genomic Variant Detection for Research and Clinical Genomics

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneyx Inc. a pioneering global company for an AI Multi-Omics analysis system, and [Pittsburgh, PA] Ocean Genomics, a leader in AI-ready Multi-Omics data, are pleased to announce the release of SVDuo™, an innovative software now available on Geneyx Analysis for research and clinical application and integrated into Ocean's TxomeAI®. This advancement combines DNA and RNA analysis to enhance the detection of genomic variants, advancing disease diagnosis and the discovery of biomarkers and drug targets.

"The ability to accurately detect structural variants by integrating DNA and RNA analysis is transformative," said Dr. Ayesha N. Shajahan-Haq, Assistant Professor of Oncology, at Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. "SVDuo™ reveals previously undetectable variants, offering new insights into disease mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets."

Carl Kingsford, CEO of Ocean Genomics, added, "Multi-Omics assays are essential for a deeper understanding of biological systems. Embedding SVDuo™ into our TxomeAI® platform empowers researchers to leverage multiple data modalities, identifying variants with great precision and potential as biomarkers and drug targets. We are grateful for the BIRD Foundation's support in realizing this breakthrough."

David Yizhar, CEO of Geneyx, emphasized, "Integrating SVDuo™ into Geneyx Analysis enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive genomic insights for clinical applications, improving diagnostic yield which benefits patients worldwide."

About Geneyx:

Geneyx is an AI-powered platform for clinical Multi-Omics analysis, offering innovative solutions for genomic data interpretation. Geneyx enables researchers, clinicians, and healthcare providers to gain actionable insights from genomic data to support better clinical outcomes.

About Ocean Genomics:

Ocean Genomics provides platforms for analyzing multi-omic data, with a robust, AI-ready database that empowers biopharma partners to identify new targets, biomarkers, and mechanisms of action.

Media Contacts:

Anja Taylor, Director of Marketing, Ocean Genomics

[email protected]

Raviv Itzhaky, CMO, Geneyx

[email protected]

SOURCE Geneyx Inc.