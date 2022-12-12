GET READY FOR VIBES, VIEWS, AND VACATIONS AS VIDA DUBAI MARINA & YACHT CLUB OPEN DOORS

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Dubai's most anticipated new hotels, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, is now open to welcome you with the best of city's experiences from yacht adventures to culinary offerings and amazing nightlife.

With a stunning view overlooking Dubai Marina, the high-rise Vida consists of 158 hotel rooms and more than 300 residences. It takes pride of place at one of the most iconic locations – means everything you need is in close reach!

The exterior of the new Vida Dubai Marina and Yacht Club An executive room at the new Vida Dubai Marina and Yacht Club

With its idyllic location on the waterfront promenade, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club brings diverse gastronomic offerings with a stunning vista and adds to the already vibrant lifestyle to be found in the neighborhood. This will surely be your next destination for bites, sips, and weekend vibes - you can even bring your furry friends along to make it paw-some.

Origins restaurant brings the perfect blend of fabulous flavours for those wanting to eat cleaner with a perfect marina view. Whether you are looking to start the day off right, devour a light lunch, or savour a delectable dinner, Origins is the spot for you.

For a change of pace Stage 2 offers a relaxed vibe, ideal for connecting with friends, or popping some headphones in and catching up with some work. With indoor and outdoor seating, you can grab a bite and a coffee and enjoy this chilled out space with an energetic creative kick.

The rooftop pool at Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club is perfect to catch some rays, or enjoy sips while you savor a stunning marina sunset. And don't worry about the little ones either – they will be more than entertained in the Kids' Club.

With exceptionally crafted creative spaces and amenities, Vida Marina & Yacht Club offers an upscale lifestyle hub for entrepreneurial and creative minds, so come to Dubai's new destination where you can connect, inspire, and create.

Head of Emaar Hospitality Group, Mark Kirby said: "We are incredibly proud and excited to introduce Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club as this is a very important extension of Vida brand. Dubai Marina is full of life and exceptional energy, a great community where our brand fits perfectly and we look forward to integrating into this neighbourhood while offering both visitors and guests unforgettable experiences."

To find out more information or to book a stay, please visit:

https://www.vidahotels.com/en/hotels/vida-dubai-marina-yacht-club/

About Vida Hotels and Resorts:

Vida, meaning 'life' in Spanish embraces warmth, simplicity, and creativity in design-led spaces. Vida Hotels and Resorts inject life into experiences by keeping its authentic, yet creative values close to heart. This is an urban hub that offers an upscale lifestyle at stylishly designed hotels, resorts, and residences across the region. Positioned as a lively and vibrant space where creative and entrepreneurial minds can create, play, and come alive.

Vida Hotels and Resorts offer a stimulating environment where style meets convenience and interactivity. As a brand that is inspired by creativity and design, it captures the most high-spirited destinations across the UAE including Vida Downtown, Vida Emirates Hills, Vida Creek Harbour, and Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain. It is expanding its vibrant lifestyle to key locations in the region with the recent opening of Vida Marassi Al Bahrain and Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club along with further expansion to Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the coming future.

About Emaar Hospitality Group:

Emaar Hospitality Group LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC, the Dubai-based global property developer, and manages Emaar's hospitality and leisure projects across the region. Defining its competency in managing mixed-use property developments, Emaar Hospitality Group owns and manages a diversified portfolio of assets including hotels, serviced residences, golf retreats, a polo and equestrian club, marina and yacht club and lifestyle dining outlets. Emaar Hospitality Group has defined its credentials in the hotel industry with the launch of three brands, each with a distinct niche – The Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts and Rove Hotels. The Address Hotels + Resorts, a premium luxury hotel and residences brand, brings a fresh identity to the hospitality and service sector of Dubai and the region. The Address features a bouquet of experiences providing unique benefits for business and leisure travellers within its properties. The Address Hotels + Resorts is set to operate hotels and serviced residences in Egypt, Turkey, and Bahrain, apart from expanding its presence in Dubai. An upscale boutique lifestyle hotel and residences brand, Vida Hotels and Resorts is a refreshingly different concept for the new generation of business executives, entrepreneurs and leisure travellers. The hotels create a stimulating environment for the younger generation. Vida currently operates two hotels in Dubai – Vida Downtown Dubai and Manzil Downtown Dubai. Vida Hotels and Resorts is set to operate a hotel and serviced residences in Bahrain and other key markets in the region as well as in Dubai. Rove Hotels is a contemporary new midscale hotel and residences brand developed by Emaar Hospitality Group for a joint venture of Emaar Properties and Meraas Holding. Rooted in culture and design-influenced, Rove Hotels celebrate the very heartbeat of the city with its unique approach to delivering value hospitality experiences for the young and young at heart global traveller, who explores without borders. The first project in the Rove Hotels portfolio is Rove Downtown Dubai, which opened doors in May 2016. The leisure assets of Emaar Hospitality Group include Arabian Ranches Golf Club and Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club.

