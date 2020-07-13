Get SAT and R4 Integration Develop Low-Profile, High-Performance C-130 Multipurpose Hatch System for Multiple Government Agencies

Developed to support roll-on/roll-off requirements of the most demanding Special Operations customers and to alleviate design concerns of large radomes, the low-profile KA-band MPHS provides much needed enroute planning C5I support to SOF on all C-130/L-100 variants of aircraft. Additionally, the Commercial and Military KA-band solution reduces weight by 50% from previous hatch mount solutions.

Based on the micronized, ruggedized and portable Milli SAT terminal that replaces large and bulky alternatives consisting of multi-modem and control units, the solution leverages Get SAT's highly efficient flat panel antenna technologies to enable fully autonomous operation for high bandwidth data rates.

According to Get SAT Vice President of North America, Jason Stephens, "The newest MPHS solution from Get SAT and R4 provides a seamless transition of planning for direct action forces from the forward operating base through transit to the target. Historically, direct action troops, once airborne, lost situational awareness on the battlefield. Now, however, they will have access to real-time ISR, intelligence updates and direct communication with commanders."

John Parsley, President of R4 Integration, Inc. commented, "Smaller, lighter integrated solutions specifically developed for the needs of forces utilizing C-130 aircraft are the future. Our new satcom-on-the-move solution vitally contributes to mission success and teaming with Get SAT enables us to bring the best comms design and deployment to those who need it: our troops."

About R4

Headquartered in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, R4 employs a diverse mix of engineers, logisticians, program managers, and technicians. The company epitomizes the philosophy that excellence comes from the individual. This personal excellence is further exemplified by our emphasis on R4's ISO 9001/AS9100 certified quality system that is incorporated in all of our Engineering, Logistic, and Program Management processes and procedures.

About Get SAT

A privately held company located in Rehovot, Israel, Get SAT Communications provides portable and extremely efficient antenna and terminals that offer high-data-rate communications for ground, air, and maritime applications. Get SAT provides services for government and military use, enterprises, first responders, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and humanitarian groups.

For more information, visit www.getsat.com

Contacts:

Get SAT

Ayala Pinhasi

+972-77-5300-700 #122

+1-571-501-5150

[email protected]



R4 Integration, Inc.

Ed Arcemont

+1-850-226-6913, #1217

[email protected]

SOURCE Get SAT Communications

Related Links

https://www.getsat.com/

