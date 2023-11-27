Getwizer Announces Appointment of Veteran Insights Expert Bruce Friend as CEO to Drive Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getwizer, the hybrid consumer insights platform, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Bruce Friend as its new CEO. Bruce is an industry-leading media and marketing insights executive with over 30 years of global expeience in media measurement, entertainment research, brand insights and strategic planning.

Most recently, Bruce held the positions of Chief Product and Innovation Officer and Chief Data Monetization Officer at Screen Engine/ASI. His extensive experience also includes roles as President of Ipsos/OTX MediaCT and following that at Vision Critical. He has also held various senior executive research positions at major companies such as Sony Pictures Entertainment, MTV, Nickelodeon, HBO, The Disney Channel, Telemundo Group Inc., Saatchi & Saatchi, and Y&R Advertising.

"I'm very excited to be joining Getwizer as CEO to lead the company's future global development and growth," says Bruce Friend. "As someone who's worked in the research technology space for the past 20 years, it is evident to me that Getwizer has built a unique and innovative offering that combines the speed, efficiency and utility of an end-to-end, DIY insights platform with customization and exceptional research services support. Simply put, it's the best of DIY without clients needing to do it themselves."

During his seven-year tenure at OTX, Bruce spearheaded the growth of OTX's Media, Entertainment and brand Insights practice, helping to elevate annual revenue from $8 million to $70 million, and positioning OTX among the fastest-growing research companies at that time.

Bruce replaces former CEO Gilad Gans, who held the position for the previous 3 years and is helping the transition in leadership after managing Getwizer's acquisition by Prytek in 2022.

"I'm delighted to have Bruce continue the growth and momentum we built in recent years with top customers, and take the company to new heights," commented Gilad on the appointment.

As Getwizer's new CEO, Bruce will focus on client and strategic partnerships, product innovation and diversification, data quality, and profitable growth.About Getwizer.

Getwizer is a hybrid consumer insights platform integrating the very best of tech and human expertise to deliver a custom, quick and efficient research experience. We enable insights, product and marketing teams to study whatever they need, whenever they need it, freeing them up to focus on decision-making that drives growth. Getwizer counts among its clients brands such as Reebok, Wilson Sporting Goods, Playtika and Next Insurance. For more information visit www.getwizer.com.

