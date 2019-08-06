Gilat Reports Continued Profitability Growth in Q2 2019
GAAP Operating Income increases 17.9% Year-over-Year; GAAP Net Income Increased 58%; Adjusted EBITDA totals $8.9 million
06 Aug, 2019, 14:17 IDT
PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) (TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Key Financial Highlights:
- Revenues for Q2 2019 totaled $59.7 million compared with $66.5 million for Q2 2018.
- Continued strong profitability:
- Q2 2019 GAAP operating income increased 17.9% to $4.9 million from $4.1 million in Q2 2018. Q2 2019 Non-GAAP operating income rose to $6.3 million, or by 10.8% from Q2 2018.
- Q2 2019 GAAP net income increased 58.3% to $3.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with $2.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in Q2 2018. Q2 2019 non-GAAP net income increased 30.7% to $4.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared with $3.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in Q2 2018.
- Q2 2019 Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% year over year to $8.9 million, or 14.9% of revenues.
- Reiterated management objectives for 2019: revenue range between $275 million to $295 million, GAAP operating income of between $23 million and $27 million, and Adjusted EBITDA between $38 million and $42 million.
Yona Ovadia, CEO of Gilat, commented:
"I am pleased to report that aside from Gilat's continued positive results and solid profitability in the second quarter, this has been a strong quarter as we executed our strategy to build high quality revenues through our growth engines of Broadband, Mobile Cellular Backhaul and Mobility IFC.
"We achieved two major milestones in the quarter that will be important drivers of our future growth.
"The first is in the area of Inflight Connectivity. We have now entered into the Business Aviation market with a multi-million-dollar award from an Aviation Service Provider for our tail-mount antenna. This milestone not only complements our leading IFC position in Commercial Aviation, it also expands our IFC product portfolio with an airborne tail-mount antenna in addition to our leading airborne modem.
"Second, we have reached a critical milestone in Peru with approval to enter the operational phase of the three-region telecom project awarded in 2015 by Fitel. Entering this phase enables Gilat to unlock access to revenue of approximately $12 million per annum of operations fees, for a period of ten years, as well as to start selling services over the network which yield higher margins. In fact, we already have efforts underway to sell network services over the infrastructure we have built and recently started to operate. We expect to report progress with these efforts in the coming weeks and months.
"In addition, we were awarded a three-year multi-million-dollar broadband expansion project further to our managed services cellular backhaul project with Globe Telecom, the leading telco in the Philippines. This expansion demonstrates once again our conviction that the declining price of satellite capacity along with strong ground segment equipment, provides Telcos worldwide an additional legitimate cost-effective tool for quality broadband to their customers."
Mr. Ovadia concluded: "Overall, Gilat achieved important milestones in the second quarter, particularly in our Peru projects and our IFC business, while attaining solid profitability. We plan to press forward with these and our other growth engines for the remainder of 2019, and to focus on further improving profitability."
Key Recent Announcements:
- Gilat will Provide Aero Antennas with Initial Agreement for Tens of Millions of Dollars to a Tier-1 Business Aviation Service Provider
- Gilat Awarded Over $7 Million Dollar Contract for US Army's WIN-T (Warfighter Information Network-Tactical) Program
- Gilat Achieves Critical Milestone in Peru with Approval to Enter Operational Phase, Unlocking Access to Revenue of ~$12M per Annum from Telecom Project Awarded in 2015
- Globe Awards Gilat a Three-Year Multi-Million US Dollar Contract for Delivering Satellite Based WiFi in Addition to Cellular Backhaul Services
Non-GAAP Measures
The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, re-organization costs, expenses for tax contingencies to be paid under an amnesty program and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.
Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company's financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.
This news release also contains a forward-looking estimate of Adjusted EBITDA projected to be generated by Gilat in 2019. A forward-looking estimate of net income and reconciliations of the forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA to net income are not provided because the items necessary to estimate net income are not estimable at this time. Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat's operating performance or liquidity.
About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) (TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).
Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com
Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Revenues
|
$ 121,794
|
$ 133,882
|
$ 59,685
|
$ 66,508
|
Cost of revenues
|
76,239
|
90,053
|
37,700
|
44,066
|
Gross profit
|
45,555
|
43,829
|
21,985
|
22,442
|
Research and development expenses
|
16,492
|
16,730
|
7,635
|
8,284
|
Less - grants
|
1,094
|
810
|
539
|
343
|
Research and development expenses, net
|
15,398
|
15,920
|
7,096
|
7,941
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
11,288
|
11,716
|
5,417
|
6,303
|
General and administrative expenses
|
9,527
|
8,389
|
4,585
|
4,054
|
Total operating expenses
|
36,213
|
36,025
|
17,098
|
18,298
|
Operating income
|
9,342
|
7,804
|
4,887
|
4,144
|
Financial expenses, net
|
(1,400)
|
(2,188)
|
(579)
|
(1,605)
|
Income before taxes on income
|
7,942
|
5,616
|
4,308
|
2,539
|
Taxes on income
|
1,713
|
1,154
|
903
|
388
|
Net income
|
$ 6,229
|
$ 4,462
|
$ 3,405
|
$ 2,151
|
Basic and Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.06
|
$ 0.04
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share
|
Basic
|
55,321,858
|
54,811,893
|
55,446,127
|
54,858,330
|
Diluted
|
56,074,361
|
55,614,782
|
56,189,217
|
55,639,202
|
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
GAAP
|
Adjustments(1)
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adjustments (1)
|
Non-GAAP
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Gross profit
|
$ 21,985
|
312
|
$ 22,297
|
$ 22,442
|
1,230
|
$ 23,672
|
Operating expenses
|
17,098
|
(1,077)
|
16,021
|
18,298
|
(288)
|
18,010
|
Operating income
|
4,887
|
1,389
|
6,276
|
4,144
|
1,518
|
5,662
|
Income before taxes on income
|
4,308
|
1,389
|
5,697
|
2,539
|
1,518
|
4,057
|
Net income
|
3,405
|
1,389
|
4,794
|
2,151
|
1,518
|
3,669
|
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
|
$ 0.06
|
$ 0.03
|
$ 0.09
|
$ 0.04
|
$ 0.03
|
$ 0.07
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing earnings per share
|
Basic
|
55,446,127
|
55,446,127
|
54,858,330
|
54,858,330
|
Diluted
|
56,189,217
|
56,337,558
|
55,639,202
|
55,854,231
|
(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to
|
shares acquisition transactions, trade secrets litigation expenses and re-organization costs.
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
GAAP net income
|
$ 3,405
|
$ 2,151
|
Gross profit
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
|
49
|
36
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
Re-organization costs
|
234
|
1,194
|
29
|
-
|
312
|
1,230
|
Operating expenses
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
|
373
|
238
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
|
49
|
50
|
Trade secrets litigation expenses
|
100
|
-
|
Re-organization costs
|
555
|
-
|
1,077
|
288
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 4,794
|
$ 3,669
|
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
GAAP
|
Adjustments (1)
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adjustments (1)
|
Non-GAAP
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Gross profit
|
$ 45,555
|
638
|
$ 46,193
|
$ 43,829
|
2,430
|
$ 46,259
|
Operating expenses
|
36,213
|
(1,906)
|
34,307
|
36,025
|
(551)
|
35,474
|
Operating income
|
9,342
|
2,544
|
11,886
|
7,804
|
2,981
|
10,785
|
Income before taxes on income
|
7,942
|
2,544
|
10,486
|
5,616
|
2,981
|
8,597
|
Net income
|
6,229
|
2,544
|
8,773
|
4,462
|
2,981
|
7,443
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.06
|
$ 0.14
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.13
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share
|
Basic
|
55,321,858
|
55,321,858
|
54,811,893
|
54,811,893
|
Diluted
|
56,074,361
|
56,240,141
|
55,614,782
|
55,835,134
|
(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions trade secrets litigation expenses or income and re-organization costs.
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
GAAP net income
|
$ 6,229
|
$ 4,462
|
Gross profit
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
|
143
|
42
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
|
466
|
2,388
|
Re-organization costs
|
29
|
-
|
638
|
2,430
|
Operating expenses
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
|
1,150
|
450
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
|
101
|
101
|
Trade secrets litigation expenses
|
100
|
-
|
Re-organization costs
|
555
|
-
|
1,906
|
551
|
Finance and taxes on income under amnesty program
|
-
|
183
|
Tax benefit adjustment
|
(4,111)
|
-
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 8,773
|
$ 7,443
|
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
ADJUSTED EBITDA:
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
GAAP operating income
|
$ 9,342
|
$ 7,804
|
$ 4,887
|
$ 4,144
|
Add:
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
|
1,293
|
492
|
422
|
274
|
Re-organization costs
|
584
|
-
|
584
|
-
|
Trade secrets litigation expenses
|
100
|
-
|
100
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization (*)
|
5,786
|
7,322
|
2,909
|
3,672
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 17,105
|
$ 15,618
|
$ 8,902
|
$ 8,090
|
(*) includng amortization of lease incentive
|
SEGMENT REVENUE:
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Fixed Networks
|
$ 66,836
|
$ 73,843
|
$ 30,408
|
$ 36,228
|
Mobility Solutions
|
43,499
|
45,778
|
22,587
|
25,021
|
Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects
|
11,459
|
14,261
|
6,690
|
5,259
|
Total revenue
|
$ 121,794
|
$ 133,882
|
$ 59,685
|
$ 66,508
|
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 39,904
|
$ 67,381
|
Restricted cash
|
27,094
|
32,305
|
Restricted cash held by trustees
|
2,353
|
4,372
|
Trade receivables, net
|
45,553
|
47,164
|
Contract assets
|
47,119
|
47,760
|
Inventories
|
26,224
|
21,109
|
Other current assets
|
25,777
|
26,022
|
Total current assets
|
214,024
|
246,113
|
LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS AND RECEIVABLES:
|
Long-term restricted cash
|
147
|
146
|
Severance pay funds
|
6,770
|
6,780
|
Long term deferred tax assets
|
2,809
|
4,127
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
4,721
|
-
|
Other long term receivables
|
9,371
|
7,276
|
Total long-term investments and receivables
|
23,818
|
18,329
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
82,466
|
84,403
|
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|
1,757
|
2,434
|
GOODWILL
|
43,468
|
43,468
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 365,533
|
$ 394,747
|
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Cont.)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Current maturities of long-term loans
|
$ 4,325
|
$ 4,458
|
Trade payables
|
28,569
|
24,636
|
Accrued expenses
|
59,012
|
67,533
|
Advances from customers and deferred revenues
|
20,403
|
29,133
|
Operating lease right-of-use liabilities
|
1,659
|
-
|
Other current liabilities
|
13,650
|
14,588
|
Total current liabilities
|
127,618
|
140,348
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
Accrued severance pay
|
7,020
|
6,649
|
Long-term loans, net of current maturities
|
4,000
|
8,098
|
Operating lease right-of-use liabilities
|
3,093
|
-
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
646
|
580
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
14,759
|
15,327
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value
|
2,640
|
2,625
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
926,509
|
924,856
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(4,329)
|
(5,380)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(701,664)
|
(683,029)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
223,156
|
239,072
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 365,533
|
$ 394,747
|
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$ 6,229
|
$ 4,462
|
$ 3,405
|
$ 2,151
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net income
|
to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,681
|
7,322
|
2,859
|
3,672
|
Stock-based compensation of options
|
1,293
|
492
|
422
|
274
|
Accrued severance pay, net
|
382
|
47
|
97
|
(41)
|
Exchange rate differences on long-term loans
|
-
|
(13)
|
-
|
(43)
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
1,385
|
(29)
|
702
|
(41)
|
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
|
2,506
|
15,089
|
(5,325)
|
(3,221)
|
Decrease (increase) in contract assets
|
(232)
|
14,380
|
198
|
(2,819)
|
Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term
|
and deferred charges)
|
(29)
|
(9,151)
|
50
|
(9,865)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
(6,137)
|
332
|
(2,478)
|
1,777
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
3,933
|
(11,634)
|
4,855
|
(3,362)
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
|
(7,076)
|
(1,980)
|
(4,907)
|
27
|
Decrease in advance from customers
|
(8,405)
|
(4,980)
|
(5,318)
|
(78)
|
Decrease in advances from customers, held
|
by trustees
|
-
|
(1,478)
|
-
|
-
|
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities and other long term liabilities
|
(1,950)
|
5,575
|
(2,813)
|
4,011
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(2,420)
|
18,434
|
(8,253)
|
(7,558)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(3,587)
|
(5,014)
|
(1,573)
|
(2,153)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(3,587)
|
(5,014)
|
(1,573)
|
(2,153)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Exercise of stock options
|
375
|
573
|
37
|
267
|
Repayment of long-term loans
|
(4,231)
|
(4,249)
|
(108)
|
(249)
|
Dividend payment
|
(24,864)
|
-
|
(24,864)
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(28,720)
|
(3,676)
|
(24,935)
|
18
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
21
|
(709)
|
(76)
|
(1,005)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(34,706)
|
9,035
|
(34,837)
|
(10,698)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|
104,204
|
86,757
|
104,335
|
106,490
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|
$ 69,498
|
$ 95,792
|
$ 69,498
|
$ 95,792
SOURCE Gilat Satellite Networks
Share this article