Gilat Reports Continued Profitability Growth in Q2 2019

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) (TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for Q2 2019 totaled $59.7 million compared with $66.5 million for Q2 2018.

Q2 2019 GAAP operating income increased 17.9% to $4.9 million from $4.1 million in Q2 2018. Q2 2019 Non-GAAP operating income rose to $6.3 million , or by 10.8% from Q2 2018.

Q2 2019 GAAP net income increased 58.3% to $3.4 million , or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with $2.2 million , or $0.04 per diluted share in Q2 2018. Q2 2019 non-GAAP net income increased 30.7% to $4.8 million , or $0.09 per diluted share, compared with $3.7 million , or $0.07 per diluted share, in Q2 2018.

Q2 2019 Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% year over year to $8.9 million , or 14.9% of revenues.

, or 14.9% of revenues. Reiterated management objectives for 2019: revenue range between $275 million to $295 million , GAAP operating income of between $23 million and $27 million , and Adjusted EBITDA between $38 million and $42 million .

Yona Ovadia, CEO of Gilat, commented:

"I am pleased to report that aside from Gilat's continued positive results and solid profitability in the second quarter, this has been a strong quarter as we executed our strategy to build high quality revenues through our growth engines of Broadband, Mobile Cellular Backhaul and Mobility IFC.

"We achieved two major milestones in the quarter that will be important drivers of our future growth.

"The first is in the area of Inflight Connectivity. We have now entered into the Business Aviation market with a multi-million-dollar award from an Aviation Service Provider for our tail-mount antenna. This milestone not only complements our leading IFC position in Commercial Aviation, it also expands our IFC product portfolio with an airborne tail-mount antenna in addition to our leading airborne modem.

"Second, we have reached a critical milestone in Peru with approval to enter the operational phase of the three-region telecom project awarded in 2015 by Fitel. Entering this phase enables Gilat to unlock access to revenue of approximately $12 million per annum of operations fees, for a period of ten years, as well as to start selling services over the network which yield higher margins. In fact, we already have efforts underway to sell network services over the infrastructure we have built and recently started to operate. We expect to report progress with these efforts in the coming weeks and months.

"In addition, we were awarded a three-year multi-million-dollar broadband expansion project further to our managed services cellular backhaul project with Globe Telecom, the leading telco in the Philippines. This expansion demonstrates once again our conviction that the declining price of satellite capacity along with strong ground segment equipment, provides Telcos worldwide an additional legitimate cost-effective tool for quality broadband to their customers."

Mr. Ovadia concluded: "Overall, Gilat achieved important milestones in the second quarter, particularly in our Peru projects and our IFC business, while attaining solid profitability. We plan to press forward with these and our other growth engines for the remainder of 2019, and to focus on further improving profitability."

Key Recent Announcements:

Gilat will Provide Aero Antennas with Initial Agreement for Tens of Millions of Dollars to a Tier-1 Business Aviation Service Provider

Gilat Awarded Over $7 Million Dollar Contract for US Army's WIN-T (Warfighter Information Network-Tactical) Program

Contract for US Army's WIN-T (Warfighter Information Network-Tactical) Program Gilat Achieves Critical Milestone in Peru with Approval to Enter Operational Phase, Unlocking Access to Revenue of ~$12M per Annum from Telecom Project Awarded in 2015

with Approval to Enter Operational Phase, Unlocking Access to Revenue of per Annum from Telecom Project Awarded in 2015 Globe Awards Gilat a Three-Year Multi-Million US Dollar Contract for Delivering Satellite Based WiFi in Addition to Cellular Backhaul Services

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Following the issuance of this release, Yona Ovadia, Chief Executive Officer, and Adi Sfadia, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Gilat's second quarter 2019 results and participate in a question and answer session:

Date: Tuesday, August 6

Start: 09:30 AM EDT / 16:30 IDT

Dial-in: US: 1-888-668-9141

International: (972) 3-918-0609

A simultaneous Webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: http://veidan-stream.com/gilatq2-2019.html

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company's website and through the link above.

Conference Call Replay

Start: August 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT / 19:00 IDT

End: August 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT / 19:00 IDT

Dial-in: US: 1-888-326-9310

International: (972) 3-925-5900

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, re-organization costs, expenses for tax contingencies to be paid under an amnesty program and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company's financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

This news release also contains a forward-looking estimate of Adjusted EBITDA projected to be generated by Gilat in 2019. A forward-looking estimate of net income and reconciliations of the forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA to net income are not provided because the items necessary to estimate net income are not estimable at this time. Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat's operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) (TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)



















Six months ended

Three months ended









June 30,

June 30,









2019

2018

2019

2018









Unaudited

Unaudited

























Revenues



$ 121,794

$ 133,882

$ 59,685

$ 66,508

Cost of revenues



76,239

90,053

37,700

44,066

























Gross profit



45,555

43,829

21,985

22,442

























Research and development expenses

16,492

16,730

7,635

8,284

Less - grants



1,094

810

539

343

Research and development expenses, net

15,398

15,920

7,096

7,941

Selling and marketing expenses

11,288

11,716

5,417

6,303

General and administrative expenses

9,527

8,389

4,585

4,054

























Total operating expenses



36,213

36,025

17,098

18,298

























Operating income



9,342

7,804

4,887

4,144

























Financial expenses, net



(1,400)

(2,188)

(579)

(1,605)

























Income before taxes on income

7,942

5,616

4,308

2,539

























Taxes on income



1,713

1,154

903

388

























Net income



$ 6,229

$ 4,462

$ 3,405

$ 2,151

























Basic and Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.11

$ 0.08

$ 0.06

$ 0.04

























Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share



































Basic



55,321,858

54,811,893

55,446,127

54,858,330

Diluted



56,074,361

55,614,782

56,189,217

55,639,202



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.













RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES





















U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

















Three months ended

Three months ended





June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018





GAAP

Adjustments(1)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP





Unaudited

Unaudited





























Gross profit $ 21,985

312



$ 22,297

$ 22,442

1,230

$ 23,672 Operating expenses 17,098

(1,077)



16,021

18,298

(288)

18,010 Operating income 4,887

1,389



6,276

4,144

1,518

5,662 Income before taxes on income 4,308

1,389



5,697

2,539

1,518

4,057 Net income 3,405

1,389



4,794

2,151

1,518

3,669





























Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.06

$ 0.03



$ 0.09

$ 0.04

$ 0.03

$ 0.07



























































Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share





























Basic 55,446,127







55,446,127

54,858,330





54,858,330

Diluted 56,189,217







56,337,558

55,639,202





55,854,231





























(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to





shares acquisition transactions, trade secrets litigation expenses and re-organization costs.















































Three months ended





Three months ended

















June 30, 2019





June 30, 2018



















Unaudited





Unaudited

































GAAP net income











$ 3,405





$ 2,151

































Gross profit



















Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses

49





36



Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions Re-organization costs





234





1,194









29





-



















312





1,230



Operating expenses



















Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses





373





238



Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions





49





50



Trade secrets litigation expenses





100





-



Re-organization costs





555





-



















1,077





288

































Non-GAAP net income





$ 4,794





$ 3,669



































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.



















RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES



















U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

































Six months ended

Six months ended









June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018









GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP









Unaudited

Unaudited































Gross profit

$ 45,555

638

$ 46,193

$ 43,829

2,430

$ 46,259 Operating expenses

36,213

(1,906)

34,307

36,025

(551)

35,474 Operating income

9,342

2,544

11,886

7,804

2,981

10,785 Income before taxes on income 7,942

2,544

10,486

5,616

2,981

8,597 Net income 6,229

2,544

8,773

4,462

2,981

7,443































Basic earnings per share $ 0.11

$ 0.05

$ 0.16

$ 0.08

$ 0.06

$ 0.14































Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11

$ 0.05

$ 0.16

$ 0.08

$ 0.05

$ 0.13































































Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share























Basic





55,321,858





55,321,858

54,811,893





54,811,893

Diluted





56,074,361





56,240,141

55,614,782





55,835,134

































































(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions trade secrets litigation expenses or income and re-organization costs.



































Six months ended



Six months ended





June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018





Unaudited



Unaudited













GAAP net income



$ 6,229



$ 4,462













Gross profit











Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses



143



42 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions



466



2,388 Re-organization costs



29



-





638



2,430 Operating expenses











Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses



1,150



450 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions



101



101 Trade secrets litigation expenses



100



- Re-organization costs



555



-





1,906



551













Finance and taxes on income under amnesty program



-



183 Tax benefit adjustment



(4,111)



-













Non-GAAP net income



$ 8,773



$ 7,443

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION















U.S. dollars in thousands













ADJUSTED EBITDA:





















Six months ended

Three months ended









June 30,

June 30,









2019

2018

2019

2018









Unaudited

Unaudited

GAAP operating income $ 9,342

$ 7,804

$ 4,887

$ 4,144

Add:

















Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 1,293

492

422

274



Re-organization costs 584

-

584

-

Trade secrets litigation expenses 100

-

100

-

Depreciation and amortization (*) 5,786

7,322

2,909

3,672

























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 17,105

$ 15,618

$ 8,902

$ 8,090

























(*) includng amortization of lease incentive

































SEGMENT REVENUE:





















Six months ended

Three months ended









June 30,

June 30,









2019

2018

2019

2018









Unaudited

Unaudited

Fixed Networks $ 66,836

$ 73,843

$ 30,408

$ 36,228

Mobility Solutions 43,499

45,778

22,587

25,021

Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects 11,459

14,261

6,690

5,259

























Total revenue $ 121,794

$ 133,882

$ 59,685

$ 66,508



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET







U.S. dollars in thousands











June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018



Unaudited

Audited









ASSETS

















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 39,904

$ 67,381 Restricted cash

27,094

32,305 Restricted cash held by trustees

2,353

4,372 Trade receivables, net

45,553

47,164 Contract assets

47,119

47,760 Inventories

26,224

21,109 Other current assets

25,777

26,022









Total current assets

214,024

246,113









LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS AND RECEIVABLES:







Long-term restricted cash

147

146 Severance pay funds

6,770

6,780 Long term deferred tax assets

2,809

4,127 Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,721

- Other long term receivables

9,371

7,276









Total long-term investments and receivables

23,818

18,329









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

82,466

84,403









INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

1,757

2,434









GOODWILL

43,468

43,468









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 365,533

$ 394,747

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Cont.)







U.S. dollars in thousands





















June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018



Unaudited

Audited









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Current maturities of long-term loans

$ 4,325

$ 4,458 Trade payables

28,569

24,636 Accrued expenses

59,012

67,533 Advances from customers and deferred revenues

20,403

29,133 Operating lease right-of-use liabilities

1,659

- Other current liabilities

13,650

14,588









Total current liabilities

127,618

140,348









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay

7,020

6,649 Long-term loans, net of current maturities

4,000

8,098 Operating lease right-of-use liabilities

3,093

- Other long-term liabilities

646

580









Total long-term liabilities

14,759

15,327









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value

2,640

2,625 Additional paid-in capital

926,509

924,856 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,329)

(5,380) Accumulated deficit

(701,664)

(683,029)









Total shareholders' equity

223,156

239,072









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 365,533

$ 394,747











GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













U.S. dollars in thousands







































Six months ended

Three months ended





June 30, June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018





Unaudited

Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 6,229

$ 4,462

$ 3,405

$ 2,151 Adjustments required to reconcile net income















to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

5,681

7,322

2,859

3,672 Stock-based compensation of options

1,293

492

422

274 Accrued severance pay, net

382

47

97

(41) Exchange rate differences on long-term loans

-

(13)

-

(43) Deferred income taxes, net

1,385

(29)

702

(41) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

2,506

15,089

(5,325)

(3,221) Decrease (increase) in contract assets

(232)

14,380

198

(2,819) Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term















and deferred charges)

(29)

(9,151)

50

(9,865) Decrease (increase) in inventories

(6,137)

332

(2,478)

1,777 Increase (decrease) in trade payables

3,933

(11,634)

4,855

(3,362) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

(7,076)

(1,980)

(4,907)

27 Decrease in advance from customers

(8,405)

(4,980)

(5,318)

(78) Decrease in advances from customers, held















by trustees

-

(1,478)

-

- Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities and other long term liabilities

(1,950)

5,575

(2,813)

4,011 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(2,420)

18,434

(8,253)

(7,558)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment

(3,587)

(5,014)

(1,573)

(2,153) Net cash used in investing activities

(3,587)

(5,014)

(1,573)

(2,153)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Exercise of stock options

375

573

37

267 Repayment of long-term loans

(4,231)

(4,249)

(108)

(249) Dividend payment

(24,864)

-

(24,864)

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(28,720)

(3,676)

(24,935)

18



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

21

(709)

(76)

(1,005)



















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(34,706)

9,035

(34,837)

(10,698)



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

104,204

86,757

104,335

106,490



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 69,498

$ 95,792

$ 69,498

$ 95,792





















