Glassbox Acquires SessionCam and Accelerates Vision to Deliver Frictionless Digital Journeys

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbox, the leading Digital Experience analytics provider for web and mobile applications, today announced it has acquired SessionCam, a digital customer experience provider. The combined company will deliver the industry's most complete and actionable view of all web and mobile interactions, to a larger number of businesses across verticals and market segments, enabling them to generate even more value and better serve their customers.

The combined company has more than 300 customers worldwide, including six of the world's largest banks and leading brands like SoFi, Singapore Airlines, John Lewis, SuperDry, Admiral and Experian. The company's first acquisition follows its recent infusion of $40M in financing and continued rapid growth in financial services, telecommunications, retail and insurance. The purchase of SessionCam also strengthens Glassbox's market dominance as the leading provider of modern digital customer experience analytics for the web and mobile.

"Our acquisition of SessionCam advances our mission to provide greater insight and value into how companies engage with their customers online by creating frictionless digital journeys," said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO of Glassbox. "We found a true partner and shared set of values with SessionCam, and we are excited to welcome such a hardworking and talented team that has worked for a decade to improve the digital experience of millions of people across the world."

Glassbox lets large enterprises and midmarket organizations intuitively align their digital experiences with actual customer expectations, providing greater brand affinity, loyalty, satisfaction and safety. Glassbox visualizes every customer journey and interaction in real-time and provides actionable insights so companies can quickly adjust or modify their experience to satisfy customer demands.

"Glassbox stands at the forefront of the industry at a time when digital acceleration is in full throttle," said Kevin Goodings, CEO of SessionCam. "We look forward to continuing our work to bring existing and new customers greater value than ever before."

Glassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search, application monitoring, and machine learning capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced customer experience, improved conversion ratios, higher sales, agile IT troubleshooting, and also improved regulatory compliance and faster customer disputes resolution. Glassbox's solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises globally across a wide range of verticals. Founded in 2010, Glassbox is headquartered in London, with offices in New York and Tel Aviv. www.glassboxdigital.com

