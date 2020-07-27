Global Apparel Company Penti Reports Online Apparel Sales Three-Times Higher for Customers Utilizing MySizeID

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, and Penti, a global apparel brand with 600 retail stores in over 35 countries, announced today that apparel sales among customers using MySizeID were three-times higher than those customers that did not utilize MySizeID for size recommendations during a three-month period of March, April and May 2020. Penti also reported that returns were reduced by approximately 50% for customers using MySizeID during the same period. Additionally, MySizeID has been added to Penti's sleepwear apparel line following the successful rollout within lingerie and swimwear.

Penti with MySizeID in action. (PRNewsfoto/My Size Inc.)

Penti Giyim's CEO Mert Karaibrahimoğlu, commented, "As Turkey's leading multi-category retail fashion underwear brand, MySizeID guides our customers, both in our stores and online, to purchase with confidence the best fitting apparel items, while also reducing returns. We are very pleased with the successful results of MySizeID within lingerie and swimwear and we are expanding into additional apparel categories. Importantly, MySizeID has increased our online conversion rates and reduced returns by 50% from March through May 2020. We remain committed to providing the highest quality customer experience to our users."

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size, commented, "Penti is a great case study for our patented measurement technology. Over a period of several months, we generated a dramatic increase in conversion rates and total purchases among customers that used MySizeID. We are especially proud of the significant reduction in returns among MySizeID users, which otherwise represents an enormous cost to retailers. As of May, nearly 8% of Penti customers were utilizing MySizeID. While the uptake has been impressive, there is still significant room for growth among Penti's estimated four million plus customers per month who shop on their website."

To learn more about how Penti increased sales and reduced returns with My Size, read the success story here

About Penti

Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, and backed by the Carlyle Group, Penti is a global apparel brand with 600 retail stores in over 35 countries. A young, trendy, and innovative brand, Penti delivers a consistent and fulfilling brand experience at each and every customer touch point through its omnichannel approach. Over 4 million customers shop online monthly for undergarments & intimates, swimwear, and sleepwear.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

