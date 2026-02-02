GlobalFoundries partners with Telsys to expand Israel presence, customer access and support

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) (GF) today announced a strategic partnership with Telsys, a leading Israeli distributor of electronic components and systems for the high-tech industry. The partnership reinforces GF's continued commitment to Israel's technology and start-up ecosystem.

Under the agreement, Telsys will provide customers and partners with access to GF's comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor manufacturing services. As innovation cycles across the semiconductor industry accelerate, customers place greater emphasis on speed, responsiveness and close collaboration. To address this need, Telsys will serve as GF's local point of contact, offering in-country support to help customers bring new designs to market faster.

The partnership reflects GF's strategy to expand its geographic reach through trusted local partners with deep networks and proven expertise. For Telsys, the collaboration strengthens its portfolio by adding a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, further positioning the company as a key interface between international semiconductor manufacturers and Israel's growing technology sector.

"The addition of a global semiconductor manufacturing leader like GlobalFoundries to our offering significantly enhances our value proposition to the Israeli high-tech sector," says Amir Tsioni, CEO at Telsys. "This collaboration enables customers to secure reliable, long-term supply and accelerate innovation in the region."

"Israel is a growing innovation hub and this partnership underscores our commitment to customer success," says Samuel Vicari, Chief Customer Officer at GlobalFoundries. "By partnering with Telsys, we're removing barriers of time and distance, giving Israeli start-ups and technology leaders direct access to GF's differentiated technologies to speed product development cycles and bring new cutting-edge designs to market faster."

