GoforIsrael Investment Conference Comes to Miami

Leading Global Investors to Meet Israel's Most Innovative Technology Companies

TEL AVIV, Israel and MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Investment Conference GoforIsrael , one of Israel's longest running platforms connecting global capital with Israeli innovation, will hold its first U.S. edition in Miami, at the Fontainebleau Hotel, on March 16, 2026. Organized by Cukierman & Co. Investment House and Catalyst Funds, the event will bring together top-tier investors, leading Israeli technology companies, founders, and corporate decision-makers.

Edouard Cukierman GoforIsrael 2026 Miami (Credit: Shai Shviro)

GoforIsrael is considered one of the most influential and prestigious business conferences in Israel, with 32 successful editions to date. "Israel's innovation ecosystem continues to deliver world-class companies in sectors the world urgently needs - AI, cyber, defense and life sciences," said Edouard Cukierman, Managing Partner at Catalyst Funds and Chairman of Cukierman & Co. Investment House. "GoForIsrael was built to turn that innovation into real outcomes: investment, strategic partnerships and long-term relationships. Bringing the conference to Miami for the first time connects U.S. and global investors with curated Israeli deal flow in a single day, in a city that has become a natural gateway between Israel, the U.S. and Latin America."

This year's conference will focus on breakthrough Israeli innovation in leading industries: Life Sciences (Biotech, Medtech & Pharma), High Tech (AI, Cyber, Defense, Fintech, E-sports), Food & Agri-Tech, with 40 Israeli startups: Civan Lasers, Catalyst Investors' Club, Speedata, Venocare, Arbe, Caps Medical, Cell-Lipo, Curalife, Cytora, Tri Logical, Playermaker, CAPS Medical, Picodya, Nina Medical, Naya, Radiflow, Nanose Medical, Ortho Treat, Remedy Cell, Solveat & more.

The event will be opened by President Isaac Herzog and will include a full day of panels: Building the Miami-Israel Medical innovation bridge, the key success factors of Israeli high-tech, Israel's global leadership in aesthetics and Medtech, M&A opportunities for Israeli companies and the Image of Israel Abroad - alongside curated networking and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Speakers include Eyal Ofir, Global Head of M&A - IBM, Steven Meiner, Mayor of Miami Beach, David Blumberg, Managing Partner - Blumberg Capital, Brett Mock, Chairman - NPM International, Dr. Laurent Choppe, Managing Partner - Cukierman & Co. Life Sciences, Hanan Friedman, CEO - Bank Leumi, Dr. Uri Geiger, Managing Partner - Accelmed.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902103/Edouard_Cukierman.jpg

For Further information:

Aron Pacifici, Marketing Manager GoforIsrael, [email protected]

Media Contact:

Omer Hochbaum, Positive Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE GoforIsrael