Good Way Technology Leverages Valens Semiconductor's Latest VS6320 Chipset to Introduce an Innovative Product Suite for Videoconferencing and Video Walls

The Good Way products include the extension of SuperSpeed USB and Power, combined with a USB Hub Switch Kit, based on Valens' VS6320 chipset. These products, in combination with Synaptics' DisplayLink technology, offer the video conferencing market a simplified, cost-effective solution for supporting both appliance mode and bring-your-own-meeting (BYOM) setups, opening the door for the integration of docking stations into reasonably priced meeting rooms. For the video wall market, the latest products provide unprecedented support for 8K video formats with the content extended via HDBaseT-USB3 over a single 100m copper cable.

The new Good Way product suite is enhanced by the Valens Semiconductor VS6320 chipset, the first ASIC-based USB 3.2 high-performance extension solution on the market. The VS6320 is now available for mass production.

Good Way's products and the demonstration of the video wall solutions will be on display at COMPUTEX Taipei on June 4-7 (Good Way Booth Q0916, Hall 2), and at Infocomm on June 12-14 (Good Way booth C9383 and HDBaseT Alliance Booth C5550).

"As a leading ODM for the USB peripherals market, we're excited about the new opportunities presented by the robust USB extension capabilities of Valens' VS6320 chipset," said Robert Tsao, CEO of Good Way Technology. "We've seen significant demand from our customers for these solutions, and we're already working with them to define next-generation products."

"With the rise of hybrid conference rooms and proliferation of USB devices, the importance of USB extension is becoming paramount," said Gabi Shriki, Head of Audio-Video Business at Valens Semiconductor. "Innovative products, such as the new suite from Good Way, are accelerating the implementation of video conferencing into all meeting rooms."

"Combining Valens' extension with Good Way's expertise in Synaptics' DisplayLink docking technology will enhance the functionality and performance of multiple PC peripherals," said Jeff Lukanc, VP, Video Interface Marketing and Applications at Synaptics. "With the advent of Valens' VS6320 USB-3 extension solution, we will be able to address new verticals such as video conferencing, video wall, and point of sale (POS). We look forward to sharing these solutions with our customers at the upcoming conferences."

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

About Good Way

Good Way Technology Co., Ltd (TPEX: 3272.TT) is an ODM leader specialized in Computing & Mobile Peripherals as well as Smart IoT Applications. We ride on the peak of technology and support our brand customers with state-of-the-art innovations. Good Way is a long-term strategic partner of tier one IC and Software companies, allowing us to lead the market with integrated high-speed Thunderbolt™ and USB laptop docking station solutions. Our customers include well-known PC Brands, top Retail Brands and Distributor Brands. On the Smart IoT side, Good Way provides customized smart workspace applications to enterprises who require easy massive deployments and big data analytics. Our software and hardware solutions integrate security, stability, scalability, and remote manageability via private, public, hybrid or on-premise clouds. Good Way conducts business in all B2B, B2C and B2G segments and is selected by our partners for quality, service, speed, cost and innovation. Siot.goodway.com.tw.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing how humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world's most innovative intelligent system providers, who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics' differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on Linkedin, X, and Facebook , or visit www.synaptics.com .

