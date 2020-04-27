Google and AudioCodes Collaborate to Bring Telephony Voice Services to Google Dialogflow Virtual Agents

LOD, Israel, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Google Dialogflow is an AI-powered platform for building natural and rich conversational experiences for apps and bots

Dialogflow virtual agents reduce the load on live agents by handling simple, repetitive tasks

Based on the AudioCodes Voice.AI Gateway, AudioCodes One-Click Telephony Gateway makes Dialogflow virtual agent interactions accessible via telephony

The solution features a user-friendly self-service portal and automatic integration with a few clicks to simplify and accelerate deployments

The solution adopts a simple pay-as-you-go approach with no commitments or heavy upfront costs

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it is collaborating with Google to integrate telephony voice services with virtual agents developed with the Google Dialogflow bot framework. The use of chat bots and virtual agents is increasing as contact and support centers worldwide seek ways of improving live agent productivity. They achieve this by offloading simple, repetitive tasks to bots while maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction using natural language interactions powered by advanced AI technology. The AudioCodes One-Click Telephony Gateway solution, built on AudioCodes' Voice.AI Gateway, enables Dialogflow virtual agents to become accessible via telephone calls, which are still the most natural form of customer communication with contact centers.

The AudioCodes solution includes a user-friendly self-service portal and automatic integration with a few clicks, to simplify and accelerate deployments. Customers can purchase phone numbers for their service simply via the solution's portal. Phone numbers are currently available in the USA and the UK, with other countries to follow in the future.

The solution's underlying media processing technology ensures high voice quality and reliability, resulting in more successful transactions and higher conversion rates.

"We are pleased to have the AudioCodes solution integrated with Dialogflow," commented Shantanu Misra, Lead Product Manager, Dialogflow. "By seamlessly adding telephony interfaces to virtual agents developed on Dialogflow, AudioCodes One-Click Telephony Gateway solution extends the reach and value of Dialogflow virtual agents, enabling companies to cut long waiting times in busy support centers and increase productivity of live agents"

"The One-Click Telephony Gateway solution is a further example of AudioCodes' continuous drive towards voice innovation," said Yehuda Herscovici, Vice President, Product at AudioCodes. "Building on our market-leading SBCs and our innovative Voice.AI gateway platform, the new solution promises to offer bot developers and contact center operators a new dimension in the automation of customer interactions."

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2020 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Company Contact

IR Agency Contact





Shirley Nakar - Orgad Director, Investor Relations AudioCodes Tel: +972-3-976-4000 [email protected]

Brett Maas, Managing Partner Hayden IR Tel: +1-646-536-7331 [email protected]

SOURCE AudioCodes