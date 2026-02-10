Google Fiber & KMS Lighthouse Win Bronze Stevie® Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service

TEL AVIV, Israel and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Fiber (GFiber) and KMS Lighthouse today announced they have won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the category 'Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - Telecommunications Industries' at the 20th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals.

The Bronze Stevie Award recognizes the strength of GFiber and KMS Lighthouse's partnership and their innovative application of technology to elevate customer service experiences within the telecommunications industry. The winning entry highlights how advanced, AI-powered knowledge management enables faster, more accurate, and more consistent support - empowering frontline agents while improving outcomes for customers.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across virtually every industry, representing 41 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide, serving on eight specialized judging committees.

"The remarkable scores achieved by this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver," said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards. "We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

Driving Innovation in Customer Service Technology

Google Fiber and KMS Lighthouse were recognized for their use of technology to modernize customer service operations - leveraging intelligent knowledge management to support agents in real time, streamline issue resolution, and deliver reliable, high-quality service at scale. The initiative demonstrates how the right technology foundation can translate directly into improved customer satisfaction and operational efficiency in a highly competitive telecommunications environment.

"We're honored to receive a Bronze Stevie Award alongside Google Fiber," said Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse. "We are proud to be GFiber's knowledge management partner, driving innovation by connecting our knowledge base to diverse use cases and enabling our partners at GFiber to collaborate more effectively and continuously improve customer operations. This recognition highlights the power of partnership when technology and customer–centric thinking come together to deliver smarter, faster, and more impactful service."

Devin Baer, Head of Sales and Customer Service at GFiber

"Winning this Stevie Award alongside KMS Lighthouse is a really win for our customers. It reflects our dedication to providing the fastest, most accurate support in the industry by replacing fragmented systems with a single, AI-driven source of truth," said Devin Baer, GFiber Head of Sales & Customer Service. "Our agents are empowered to resolve complex technical issues with ease and spend more quality time focused on the customer's needs. Whether it's providing instant, verified details on GFiber's Lifestyle Internet products or streamlining diagnostics through Salesforce, this partnership ensures that every interaction is simple, consistent, and built on the cutting-edge technology our customers deserve."

About the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's premier awards honoring excellence in customer service, contact center operations, business development, and sales. The Stevie Awards organization administers nine of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 300 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the complete list of winners are available at sales.stevieawards.com/.

About KMS Lighthouse:

KMS Lighthouse is a global leader in AI-powered knowledge management solutions, enabling enterprises to deliver accurate, consistent, and personalized customer experiences. Through advanced AI, automation, and analytics, KMS Lighthouse helps organizations empower agents, improve operational efficiency, and drive measurable CX transformation.

About GFiber:

GFiber delivers fast, reliable, fairly-priced and open fiber internet service, prioritizing customer service and speed. GFiber started in 2010 as a Google-driven experiment to catalyze the gigabit internet ecosystem, and has since pioneered the gigabit and multigig internet future. For more than a decade, GFiber has maintained its $70/1 Gig base internet plan without any rate increases, and remains committed to bringing the best internet experience to customers in 18 states with plans to expand. GFiber is America's most-decorated internet, winning the JD Power award for Customer Satisfaction in Home Wired Internet in the South Region for the 3rd year in a row in 2025, along with PC Mag Readers' Choice Awards for Best Overall and Fiber ISP, Best Fiber Internet Provider by Forbes and Carrier of the Year from Fierce Networks, in addition to top recognitions HighSpeedInternet.com, CNET, and many more. You can find more information, check availability in your area and compare plans at gfiber.com..

