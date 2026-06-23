Advanced fermentation technology makes natural food colors accessible

Key Takeaways

GRA Nutra introduces natural beta-carotene for use in foods and beverages at IFT FIRST

The company brings natural, commercially attractive food colorants to the mainstream

The company operates vertically integrated production facilities with minimal ecologic footprint

Advanced beadlet technology protects sensitive carotenoids from light and oxidation

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GRA Nutra AG introduces AuraBC™, a natural, clean-label, beta-carotene food color derived via non-GMO fermentation technology. AuraBC™ provides warm yellow-to-orange tones to a broad spectrum of food and beverage applications. The company is set to operate its vertically integrated production facility with minimal ecologic footprint. GRA Nutra will showcase its natural beta-carotene shades in a selection of beverages and gummies at IFT FIRST, Chicago, July 13-15.

GRA Nutra Brings Sustainable, Natural Food Colors to IFT FIRST

GRA Nutra's proprietary fermentation and formulation technologies bring natural beta-carotene derived food colorants to food and beverage manufacturers, positioned for broad market adoption.

Food-friendly colors

"The food color market is rapidly shifting away from FD&C petroleum-based and other synthetic dyes toward natural, clean label pigments," explains Lynda Doyle, CEO of GRA Nutra Corp. "This is driven by consumer distrust of artificial colors, retailer and regulatory pressure, and aggressive reformulation by major brands. Our fermentation-based colors break through the cost barrier of delivering natural alternatives that are environmentally sound."

In the U.S., the transition from synthetic dyes is being accelerated by FDA's revocation of Red No. 3, as well as a broader initiative to phase out petroleum–based certified colors in the coming years. This comes alongside state-level restrictions, especially as applied to school food service. In Europe, the ban against titanium dioxide and certain FD&C dyes reinforces a global pivot toward reducing synthetic additives.

Non-GMO fermentation and formulation technology

"Our proprietary fermentation technology is the key to optimizing beta-carotene yields from naturally occurring strains," explains Guido Schaer, co-founder and Chairman of GRA Nutra AG. "The process is vertically integrated, combining ingredient production, extraction, purification, and formulation within a single facility. This integrated model reduces transport, minimizes energy use, and improves overall efficiency and sustainability.

AuraBC™ is available in versatile formats such as spray-dried powders, beadlets, granulations, oil suspensions and emulsions. The beadlet formulation provides consistent performance and exceptional stability across diverse applications and conditions, while delivering excellent solubility, dispersibility, bioavailability, and organoleptic properties. These formats help to maintain color vibrancy and to reduce processing losses. AuraBC™ natural beta-carotene can be standardized to concentrations ranging from 1% to 30%.

Sustainability by definition

GRA Nutra's manufacturing process relies heavily on renewable energy, either generated on site using solar panels or through certified renewable PPAs. "Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond energy use to the very materials we work with," asserts Doyle. "Unlike petrochemical-based production, our colorant sources are renewable, fermentation-based and algae-derived active ingredients. We prioritize short, efficient supply chains and partner only with suppliers who share our vision of achieving a zero-carbon footprint."

Clear beverage colors

"AuraBC™ natural beta-carotene delivers a range of attractive yellow-orange shades to beverages, including flavored waters, sparkling refreshers, energy drinks, juices, or dairy based beverages," relates Doyle.

Natural colors are now both a regulatory necessity and a branding asset for manufacturers, but limitations in shade range, stability, processing performance, and capacity make scaling to meet growing demand increasingly challenging. This is prompting intensive R&D in fermentation-based and algae-derived pigments, as well as bolstering supply chain resilience, cost, and variability.

"GRA Nutra provides food manufacturers with a viable means of reformulating products that align with clean label, wellness and environmental ideals. While giving brand owners a practical, sustainable alternative to synthetic colorants in flexible formats, at robust supplies and competitive prices," concludes Schaer. GRA Nutra's first commercial production plant will go online in early 2027.

GRA Nutra will demonstrate a range of flavored waters and gummies colored with AuraBC™ beta-carotene at IFT FIRST, in Chicago, July 13-15. Visitors also are invited to taste crackers fortified with CarobWell™ Biome prebiotic fiber from carob. Visit us at booth #1780.

About GRA Nutra

GRA Nutra develops algae-derived, fermentation-based, formulated ingredients and natural colors for the food, beverage, and supplement industries. From its vertically integrated facilities in Portugal, the company manufactures natural, sustainable, and affordable solutions that meet global demand for clean-label nutrition. Founded in 2021, GRA Nutra combines deep technical expertise with a commitment to environmental responsibility and European quality, providing trusted, nature-based ingredients to partners worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Company Contact:

GRA Nutra Corp.

Lynda Doyle, CEO

E-mail: [email protected]

Web: www.granutra.com

Press Contact:

NutriPR

Ms. Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: [email protected]

Web: www.nutripr.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2998855/GRA_Nutra_IFT_FIRST_3.jpg

SOURCE GRA Nutra