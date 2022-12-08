Gravyty announces Gforce, their annual fundraising and engagement conference in Spring of 2023

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty, a leading provider of purpose-driven technology to educational institutions, organizations, and corporations, announces the launch of Gforce, an annual conference kicking off its inaugural event in Orlando, Florida, at Walt Disney World's Swan and Dolphin Hotel from April 30th through May 3rd, 2023.

Gravyty's first Gforce conference will bring speakers and attendees from all over the world for four days of interactive learning, networking, and discussion around topics like community engagement, transformative fundraising trends, predictive analytics, automation, and personalization.

"We are excited to announce Gravyty's first annual conference and welcome our network of innovators and industry leaders in person. This transformative four-day event will reinforce our mission of being a 'force for good' while providing strategic and impactful knowledge to our attendees," said Gravyty President Sevonne Eliyahu.

"I can't emphasize enough how valuable this will be for our community and us."

The conference will feature keynote speakers from some of Gravyty's most prominent clients and industry experts who will lead workshops and sessions on topics ranging from untapped fundraising opportunities, engagement explorations, and strategies in a digital world to hands-on platform training.

Gravyty's ecosystem of solutions includes Graduway, Community, Advance, Raise, PeerPal, and Gratavid, providing purpose-driven technology to 2,500+ of the world's most influential universities, non-profits, and corporations.

To learn more about Gravyty and its innovative ecosystem of products, please visit https://gravyty.com/ .



For more information about Gforce'23, please visit https://gforce23.wpengine.com/ .

About Gravyty

Gravyty is the leading provider of purpose-driven technology, providing non-profits, organizations, educational institutions, and corporations the tools they need to create an engaging community and fundraise smarter. Backed by K1 Investment Management, Gravyty has $72 million in funding and six strategic industry acquisitions to build a holistic, mission-driven ecosystem of solutions. Gravyty is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with operations in the United States, Canada, and Israel. For more information, visit https://gravyty.com/ .

