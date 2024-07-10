Gravyty Appoints SaaS Veteran Jay Kuhlman as CEO

Kuhlman to focus on accelerating growth, driving innovation and transforming the approach to customer success

SEATTLE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty, a provider of donor engagement and fundraising software, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed global SaaS executive, Jay Kuhlman, as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member. This strategic move comes as Gravyty enters a new phase of growth, aiming to enhance its AI-powered engagement and empower organizations to unlock the power of their communities and elevate their philanthropic impact.

The appointment concludes a comprehensive CEO search process undertaken by Gravyty's Board, aiming to find a customer-centric leader with extensive SaaS-based technology experience and operational excellence to drive future growth. Jay received the unanimous support of the Board and its CEO search committee following extensive evaluation.

Mike Velcich, Partner at K1 Investment Management, said, "We're thrilled to welcome Jay as the new CEO of Gravyty. Jay's leadership qualities, operational expertise, and focus on customer success are exactly what Gravyty needs to drive this next phase."

Jay brings nearly thirty years of experience in business leadership, having led global teams, optimized operations and aligned technology innovation with customer success. Prior to joining Gravyty, Jay served as Portfolio President and Group President of Fullsteam, where he helped lead the evolution of their assembled diverse global teams to deliver an industry-leading customer experience and payments technology platform.

Jay's extensive career in SaaS also includes global leadership roles at EverCommerce, Assima, and Global Knowledge. Prior to his career in technology, Jay also served as a non-commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps.

"I am honored to join Gravyty at such a pivotal time," said Jay Kuhlman. "With a comprehensive platform, dedicated team, and passionate customer base, we are positioned to deepen community ties, enhance fundraising efforts and amplify our customer's impact."

To learn more about Gravyty, please visit www.gravyty.com.

About Gravyty

Gravyty is a provider of purpose-driven technology, providing higher education institutions, nonprofit organizations and K12 schools the tools they need to create thriving communities and fundraise smarter. Backed by K1 Investment Management, Gravyty has $72 million in funding and eight strategic industry acquisitions to build a holistic, mission-driven ecosystem of solutions. For more information, visit https://gravyty.com/.

