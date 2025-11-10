GrayMatters Health Announces Prism360™ to Support Interventional Psychiatry Clinics with Financing, Coverage and Operational Readiness

New solution to help drive patient access to Personal Objective Psychiatry

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatters Health (GMH), the pioneers of brain biomarkers for mental healthcare, today announced the availability of Prism360™ to support clinics offering Prism for their PTSD and Depression patients. Building on the current growth across the USA, GMH is now providing a solution to help Prism programs thrive in practice.

"With two protocols in the market and nearly 10,000 patient sessions, the Prism360 program adds real-world, practical support for our customers bringing Prism to their patients," commented Oded Kraft, GrayMatters Health CEO. "We are going beyond delivering an innovative treatment modality – providing the tools to streamline workflow, reimbursement, and operations."

Prism360 features access to financing, benefits investigation and prior authorization and Prism Pathways. Prism Pathways is a comprehensive playbook for building a successful Prism program from defining the team, training, initial patient sessions, marketing, outreach and market development. Prism Pathways is based on the team's extensive experience in the behavioral health market.

Prism is an interventional psychiatry platform powered by proprietary digital brain biomarkers and a responsive computer simulation. Using Prism, providers help patients learn to harness the power of their brain to treat PTSD and live better with anhedonic Depression at more than 30 clinics across the USA.

About GrayMatters Health

GrayMatters Health (GMH) is a mental health technology company developing and marketing an interventional psychiatry suite of solutions powered by digital fMRI-Informed biomarkers. Prism™ self-neuromodulation empowers patients to develop personal mental strategies to regulate brain activity associated with their disorder in the clinic and in their daily lives. The Prism platform is being used to treat PTSD (FDA 510(k) cleared) and help patients live better with Depression.

The company is collaborating with leading mental health institutions to research and evaluate Prism for additional psychiatric disorders.

