GrayMatters Health Wins 2023 Prix Galien USA Best Startup Award

Prism for PTSD Empowers Patients to Regain Control of PTSD Symptoms by Gamifying Brain Activity

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatters Health (GMH), developer of digital self-neuromodulation therapies for mental health care, today announced it has been named the 2023 Prix Galien USA Best Startup winner. The Prix Galien Awards honors excellence and innovation in life sciences and are regarded worldwide as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for the life science industry. GMH was recognized for its work creating and developing Prism for PTSD, the first self-neuromodulation therapy to receive U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance as a prescribed adjunct therapy for PTSD, now available in select clinics in the US.

Prism introduces a new mental health treatment modality featuring the world's first digital EEG-fMRI-Pattern (EFP) biomarker, which applies advanced statistical models that register fMRI data with standard EEG data. Prism for PTSD utilizes an amygdala-based EFP and gamifies a patient's brain activity associated with PTSD, allowing them to take an active role in improving their symptoms. Clinical study data will be published later this year.

"Prism for PTSD represents a transformation within mental health care, and this prestigious award further fuels our commitment to work with mental healthcare professionals to deliver treatments which truly improve lives," said Oded Kraft, CEO and Co-Founder of GMH. "There is a lot of hard work behind the scenes that led to this achievement, and the Prix Galien award is shared with my co-founders Rani Cohen and Shai Attia, Professor Talma Hendler whose vision inspired Prism, and GMH's dedicated teams in the US and Israel."

During Prism for PTSD sessions, patients interact with a computer simulation of a noisy and loud scenario. The simulation responds to a specific brain activity associated with PTSD and an EEG headset passively measures and monitors this brain activity. As patients identify a personal memory, emotion or experience to control the simulation, Prism measures their amygdala-based EFP biomarker. As the level of the biomarker decreases, the simulation adjusts, calming the avatars on the screen. Patients can use these self-identified techniques outside the clinical setting and have shown continued symptom improvement in clinical studies.

"Each year, the Awards Committee is astounded by the growing number of applicants and the level of passion, creativity and determination from the nominees who are developing their ideas into highly desirable solutions for patients around the world. We applaud GMH's unwavering commitment to improving the human condition and are honored to celebrate its achievements," said Bernard Poussot, Prix Galien Committee Chair (Categories: Medical Technology, Startups; Digital Health; and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity), Board Member, Roche Holding & Cargill Inc. Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth.

About GrayMatters Health

GrayMatters Health (GMH) develops self-neuromodulation therapies for mental health care. GMH is the first company to develop a treatment based on digital biomarkers of brain-mechanism-specific activity associated with mental disorders. The EEG-fMRI-Pattern (EFP) biomarker is based on advanced statistical models that register fMRI data with an accessible and low-cost modality, EEG. The company's products use these biomarkers with an interactive simulation to help patients regain control over the relevant brain activity. GMH's flagship FDA-cleared product, Prism for PTSD, is an award-winning digital therapy offering providers a neuroscience-based technology that augments psychotherapy and pharmacotherapy while improving patient outcomes. The company is collaborating with leading mental health institutions to evaluate Prism for additional mental disorders.

GMH's core patented technology was developed by Professor Talma Hendler, MD, PhD, a Professor of Neuroscience and Psychiatry at Tel Aviv University and Director of the Sagol Brain Institute at the Tel Aviv Souraski Medical Center. Learn more by visiting our website https://graymatters-health.com and following us on LinkedIn and X.

