GrayMatters Health Wins Edison Gold Award for its Innovative PTSD Treatment

Prism for PTSD, a Novel Self-Neuromodulation Treatment, Helps Patients Learn to Control Brain Activity Associated with PTSD

HAIFA, Israel and NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatters Health (GMH), developer of digital self-neuromodulation treatments for mental health care, today announced its flagship FDA-cleared device Prism for PTSD has been named a Gold winner of the 2024 Edison Awards™.

An estimated 13 million Americans have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following assault, abuse, combat, illness, accidents, or natural disasters. While standard-of-care treatments have proven effective for many, 30% of patients do not achieve symptom relief.

Prism for PTSD, now available in select US clinics, is the first prescribed self-neuromodulation device to receive FDA clearance to treat PTSD. Over an eight-week regimen in the clinic, patients engage in a non-trauma-based treatment where they learn to gain control of PTSD symptoms.

"Prism for PTSD gathers years of neuroscience research into an evidence-based treatment that helps improve clinical outcomes," said Oded Kraft, CEO and Co-Founder of GMH. "We are grateful for this recognition by the prestigious Edison Awards committee as we bring Prism's groundbreaking technology to clinics treating patients with PTSD."

The Edison Awards™ recognizes the most innovative products and business leaders in the world, honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human centered design and innovation. The 2024 winners were evaluated through a thorough judging process based on four essential criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery, and Impact. A panel of leading business executives, past award winners, and esteemed professionals carefully assessed each product. Prism for PTSD won in the Point-Of-Care and Therapeutic Solutions category.

"Winning an Edison Award is not only a testament to a company's dedication to innovation and business excellence but also a recognition of its potential to create a significant impact on the world. The judges were thrilled to honor Prism for PTSD as a groundbreaking category-changer this year, showcasing the power of innovation to improve our lives for the better," declared Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

Prism for PTSD uses the world's first amygdala-derived biomarker, developed by applying advanced statistical models to register fMRI amygdala data with EEG. In Prism's clinical trial, published in the Journal of Psychiatry Research, 67% of patients demonstrated clinically meaningful symptom improvement and 32% achieved remission three months following the completion of Prism treatment. Only mild and temporary side effects were reported.

GMH will be showcasing Prism for PTSD at the upcoming American Psychiatric Association's Annual Meeting in New York, from May 4 to 8, at booth #1628.

About GrayMatters Health

GrayMatters Health (GMH), develops self-neuromodulation treatments to improve mental health care outcomes. GMH is the first company to develop a neuroscience-based treatment using digital biomarkers of brain-mechanism-specific activity associated with mental disorders. GMH's flagship FDA-cleared device, Prism for PTSD, uses the amygdala-based-EFP biomarker to help patients learn to control brain activity associated with their PTSD both in the clinic and in their daily lives. The company is collaborating with leading mental health institutions to evaluate Prism for additional mental health disorders.

GMH's core patented technology has been extensively researched and featured in a variety of peer-reviewed publications, led by Professor Talma Hendler, MD, PhD and her team at Tel Aviv University. Learn more by visiting our website https://graymatters-health.com and following us on LinkedIn and X.

About the Edison Awards™

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

