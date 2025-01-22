Great Forces Unite to Strengthen Desert Agriculture: Frontier RNG Expands Its Third Cohort to Nevada

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and population growth, the demand for transformative agricultural technologies has never been more critical. Against this backdrop, Frontier RNG proudly announces the third edition of its successful innovation program, the START AgriTech Scale-Up, led by Arieli Innovate. This year, the program is expanding its footprint, opening with events at Atwood Plaza in St. George, Utah from March 31st to April 1st, and continuing in Las Vegas, Nevada, UNLV's Blackfire on April 2nd and 3rd 2025. These events aim to connect leading AgriTech startups with global agriculture and climate leaders, enabling cross-border collaboration and growth. enabling cross-border collaboration and growth.

Since its inception, the START AgriTech program has been an integral part of agricultural innovation between Utah and Israel. With partnerships spanning leading institutions such as Utah Tech University, UNLV, Haifa Group, Exit Ventures, the World Trade Center Utah, and Utah Innovation Fund, the program has facilitated over 14 cross-country commercial deals. It has supported 19 startups from 12 countries and connected innovators with over 120 international experts and investors.

This year's cohort will focus on advancing solutions in the fields, DeserTech, precision farming, plant health and nutrition, agrivoltaics, regenerative agriculture sustainability and WaterTech, areas that are increasingly crucial in addressing global food security and resource management challenges. By fostering collaboration between startups and key stakeholders, START AgriTech aims to drive significant impact within the Intermountain Innovation Hub.

The program's expansion comes at a critical time, as advancements in generative AI, precision farming, drones, and predictive analytics continue to reshape the agricultural industry. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global food production needs to increase by 60% by 2050, and traditional farming methods are no longer sufficient to meet rising demands.

The global precision farming market, valued at $8.7 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to $21.4 billion by 2030, reflecting an annual growth rate of 11.9%. However, many companies, including small to mid-sized farms and agricultural enterprises, have yet to fully adopt disruptive technologies like GPS-guided systems and advanced sensors, which are driving more precise, efficient, and sustainable agricultural practices.

"The START AgriTech program has established itself as a unique platform that successfully bridges the gap between innovative startups and global opportunities," said Yariv Erez, CEO of Frontier RNG. "The program's value lies not just in fostering groundbreaking ideas but in its capability to forging lasting connections between viable startups and engaged partners. It is truly wonderful to have a platform that delivers significant value to all stakeholders."

Jamie Schwartz, Economic Development & Technology Commercialization, UNLV Office of Economic Development, added, "We are excited towards this collaboration with Frontier to identify and support innovative companies that raise to transform agriculture and food security by developing and deploying efforts to our region and beyond. Programs like START AgriTech highlight the importance and value that will benefit globally in creating sustainable solutions for the future."

Michael Lacourse, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Utah Tech University, shared, "Utah has established itself as a global innovator and THE startup state. Through partnerships like these, we are showcasing our state's ability to lead on critical sustainability, conservation, and resilience."

Designed for market-ready startups in the seed to Series A stages, START AgriTech enables participants to connect with investors, conduct pilot collaborations, and pitch their innovations at the Black Fire Innovation center. AgriTech innovators are encouraged to apply, as applications are expected to close by January 31st, 2025. For more information click here.

About Frontier:

Frontier RNG is an AgriTech Business Center driving innovation in desert agriculture, climate solutions, and food security. Based in the heart of Ramat Negev, Israel, Frontier is a partnership between the Arieli Group and the Ramat Negev Regional Council, promoting knowledge-sharing and global agricultural solutions.

With 250 acres of dedicated research facilities and a team of PhD researchers, Frontier is home to over 20 globally spread startups, Frontier advances pilots and commercial projects in the USA, bridging local innovation with global needs, empowering farmers, and driving sustainable progress. Learn more at frontierng.com.

Media Person:

Nataf Dgani

Head of Marketing; +972547573384

[email protected]

SOURCE Frontier RNG