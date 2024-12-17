groundcover's eBPF-Driven Observability Platform Eliminates Blind Spots in OpenTelemetry

"We firmly believe in the value of OpenTelemetry and the way it empowers organizations to generate, process, and flexibly collect and route traces in a standardized way," said Orr Benjamin, VP of Product at groundcover. "But it requires expertise and manual instrumentation that often leaves blind areas if not done 100% properly. eBPF solves that by providing automatic kernel-level instrumentation and deep information like the full payload of captured traces and relevant correlations to the infrastructure layer. Now engineers can have both the power of OpenTelemetry's distributed tracing and the deep instant coverage of eBPF in a single UX."

groundcover utilizes eBPF to provide deep observability into cloud-based architectures, using it to trace any type of event, from network and infrastructure, all the way to services and applications running in the user space. Using eBPF to collect observability data straight from the Linux kernel provides super-granular visibility into what's really happening inside modern applications.

By supporting OpenTelemetry, groundcover is embracing a more democratic approach to observability data that helps companies avoid vendor lock-in and to collect data in a standardized way. Unlike other observability vendors that require users to install and maintain a proprietary agent, groundcover works with OpenTelemetry out of the box, providing users with a single, seamless experience.

With this integration, an engineer can trace which services have spoken to one another with distributed tracing, and then leverage the power of eBPF to unlock new intelligence such as the user ID associated with the request, what device they used, and any associated error messages. In the past, this flow would require two sets of tools and dashboards, which have now been consolidated within groundcover's UI.

About groundcover

groundcover is a cloud-native application monitoring solution that reinvents the domain with eBPF. Built for modern production environments, it enables teams to instantly monitor everything they build and run in the cloud without compromising on cost, granularity, or scale.

