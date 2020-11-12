Groundwork BioAg® Chooses Left Coast Wholesale to Distribute DYNOMYCO® Mycorrhizal Inoculants to US Cannabis Market

MOSHAV MAZOR, Israel and SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundwork BioAg Ltd. and Left Coast Wholesale are pleased to announce the distribution of DYNOMYCO® mycorrhizal inoculants throughout the United States. DYNOMYCO® is a revolutionary product, based on over 30 years of R&D at Israel's Volcani Center (ARO). Specially formulated for cannabis, DYNOMYCO® is proven to increase crop yield and cannabinoid levels, increase phosphorus uptake, and reduce various types of stress, such as transplantation stress. DYNOMYCO® contains 900 propagules per gram of two species of endomycorrhizal fungi – significantly more potent than leading brands. Left Coast Wholesale distributes specialty garden, hydroponic and horticultural products to more than 320 stores across the United States.

"We immediately realized that Left Coast Wholesale is a perfect fit," says Dan Grotsky, VP Sales and Marketing at Groundwork BioAg, and elaborates, "DYNOMYCO is gaining tremendous momentum among cannabis growers, from home growers to large farms, who proudly attest to yield increases of 10-45%. Left Coast gives DYNOMYCO the market reach. Now, customers across the US can purchase the product that they have been hearing about."

Khanhvi Dang, Left Coast Wholesale's CEO, adds, "At Left Coast Wholesale, supporting our wholesale customers and our community by providing the highest quality products serves as the foundation of our values. To that end, we are excited to announce our partnership with Groundwork BioAg, which gives us the opportunity to offer their outstanding mycorrhizal inoculant product, DYNOMYCO. Left Coast Wholesale is thrilled to expand our full spectrum catalog of essential products that meet the needs of our industry with this top-quality and cost-effective product."

Groundwork BioAg, Ltd. produces effective mycorrhizal inoculants for commercial agriculture. Natural mycorrhizal fungi improve soil nutrient uptake in 90% of all plant species. When applied to agriculture, mycorrhizal inoculants increase crop yields, especially under stress conditions. Growers may also reduce fertilizer application rates, notably phosphorus. Groundwork BioAg®'s uniquely vigorous and highly concentrated Rootella® and DYNOMYCO® products have demonstrated impressive field trial results in several major crops, such as corn, soybean, lentil, bean, tomato, pepper, onion, potato and cannabis. Our inoculants are currently registered and sold in many territories worldwide and are suitable for organic farming.

Left Coast Wholesale is a team with deep roots in the growing community. We are committed to helping our industry partners meet the needs of their customers with personalized service and a curated collection of high-quality cultivation products. Every item we carry has been tested and approved by a dedicated team with years of real-life growing experience, which allows us to provide only the most effective solutions for cultivators at every level.

