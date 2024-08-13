Guardio Launches New Feature to Protect Consumers from Financial Scams in Real Time

Critical Security Alerts feature provides immediate intervention from scammers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardio, a cybersecurity company built to secure every aspect of consumers' digital lives, today announced the launch of a new feature, Critical Security Alerts, which enables real-time alerts to identify and prevent financial scams, ensuring immediate intervention when suspicious browsing patterns are detected.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers in the United States lost over 10 billion dollars to fraud schemes. Bank transfers and fraudulent payments accounted for the highest losses, closely followed by cryptocurrency scams – all schemes that take place entirely online. Often, scammers approach a consumer with a legitimate-appearing email or with a professional-sounding phone call, claiming that they need to make a payment or transfer money immediately or face dire consequences. Deepfakes and AI have made it even easier for bad actors to convince their victims to act with urgency. With the new Critical Security Alerts feature, Guardio steps in to protect would-be victims before any scammers can convince them to make fraudulent payments or transfers.

By leveraging its own sophisticated AI, Guardio monitors and analyzes scam activities and usage patterns to enhance protection while ensuring user privacy with complete data anonymization. The feature detects potential manipulation by analyzing deviations from typical user behavior, such as unexpected sequences of actions, and identifies patterns consistent with known scam tactics. When these suspicious activities are detected, Guardio automatically reaches out to the user to prevent the scam.

"Financial losses associated with scams are often non-refundable or unrecoverable because the transactions are completed by the victim, even though it's under manipulation. These types of scams have become much more sophisticated and harder to catch in recent years, leading to innocent people losing their life savings," said Karin Zilberstein, VP of Product at Guardio. "Our new Critical Security Alerts feature intervenes when it detects a financial scam is happening, providing proactive calls and protection that could prevent meaningful funds from being lost, offering unmatched peace of mind and security."

The Critical Security Alerts feature is now available through Guardio Protection for Chrome. For more information, visit guard.io.

