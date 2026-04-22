Guesty Launches ReplyAI Autopilot and AI Task Creation to Power Proactive Operations Inside the PMS

ReplyAI Autopilot allows teams to automate responses with full control; setting confidence thresholds, defining message types, customizing behavior by property, and escalating complex or sensitive conversations when needed.

AI Task Creation closes the loop by automatically converting guest messages into operational tasks, streamlining workflows and reducing manual effort.

"Property management has relied on reactive workflows for too long," said Vered Raviv Schwarz, President and COO at Guesty. "We're introducing a proactive AI layer inside the PMS that not only responds faster, but pairs speed with real context to understand guest needs and drives action. Every interaction and guest communication is now personalized in a way that elevates the guest experience, drives stronger performance across the business and ultimately increases revenue."

Unlike standalone tools, Guesty AI operates on real-time data across reservations, listings, and guest interactions, enabling more accurate responses while keeping teams in full control.

This release marks the next step in Guesty's AI strategy moving beyond isolated automation toward a unified, agentic AI layer that operates across communication, operations, and workflows.

About Guesty

Guesty, the end-to-end platform built for the short-term rental industry, empowering property managers and hosts to grow smarter, scale faster, and deliver standout guest experiences. With the largest R&D team in the industry, Guesty is the engine inside more than 500,000 properties across 100+ countries, powering more properties, more platforms, and more bookings across major OTAs like Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Tripadvisor, Hopper, Google Travel, and Homes & Villas by Marriott. Backed by $410 million in funding from KKR, Apax Digital Fund, Inovia Capital, DFO Management (formerly MSD Capital), Sixth Street Growth, Viola Growth, and Flashpoint, Guesty's global team is building the future of the short-term rental industry under one roof, for every platform, every property, and every tool.

Guesty's platform is designed to deliver: maximum occupancy, maximum revenue, maximum ease, and the highest guest and owner satisfaction. Learn more at guesty.com .

Contact:

Liam Rawson

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962093/Guesty.jpg

SOURCE Guesty