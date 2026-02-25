Guidde Raises $50M to Train Humans on AI and AI on Humans

The fast-growing AI digital adoption platform tackles dual challenges: teaching employees to use AI tools and training AI agents to reliably automate workflows

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidde , an AI digital adoption platform, today announced an oversubscribed $50 million Series B funding round led by PSG Equity, with participation from monday.com and past investors: Norwest, Entrée Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, and Inkberry Ventures. To date, the company has grown to more than 4,500 customers including Anheuser-Busch, Bayer, Nasdaq, Yahoo and SentinelOne, with 3x annual revenue growth for three consecutive years and over 90% customer retention. The investment will help accelerate broad deployment of their platform, designed to train both human employees and AI agents on enterprise software.

Guidde co-founder Yoav Einav and Dan Sahar.

Guidde's platform helps enable organizations to create video-based documentation for any software application in minutes. Employees record workflows, and Guidde's AI automatically generates step-by-step video guides that can be delivered directly within the apps employees are learning. The approach has made Guidde a go-to solution for enterprises training thousands of employees on new tools like Workday, Salesforce, ServiceNow and SAP.

AI adoption has become an urgent priority for every enterprise. By the end of 2026, the majority of companies will have a Chief AI Officer, and LLM budgets now exceed spending on cybersecurity, data warehouses, and cloud infrastructure . But most companies are hitting the same wall: every employee in Ops, IT, Legal, Finance, and beyond must learn how to work side by side with AI agents - and while AI has become conversational, enterprise training has not. Without real prompts and workflows to learn from, employees get generic, one-size-fits-all answers, and AI agents meant to automate work break down, hallucinate, or make costly mistakes at scale.

Guidde helps solve these challenges by observing how employees actually work and using that data to train both humans and AI agents. Enterprises now use Guidde across more than 50,000 applications and millions of workflows, giving the company a unique dataset of how work gets done inside large organizations. The resulting documentation is delivered directly within the apps employees are learning, and simultaneously made available to AI agents through Guidde's API.

"Think of what navigation apps are doing for the future of driving. They mapped roads by observing how people actually drive, and those maps now guide autonomous vehicles," said Yoav Einav, CEO and Co-Founder of Guidde. "We're doing the same for enterprise workflows. Today, we're observing how employees work to build the maps AI agents will need. It starts with humans in the loop, and over time moves toward full autonomy."

"I believe Guidde is solving one of the biggest blockers to successful AI adoption: the knowledge infrastructure. This solution, coupled with the team's execution and product-market fit, made this investment decision straightforward," said Ronen Nir, Managing Director at PSG. "Organizations need dynamic, multimedia systems that serve both humans and AI agents. Guidde uniquely addresses both, effortlessly helping create rich knowledge while structuring it for AI consumption."

About Guidde

Guidde is an AI digital adoption platform that serves as the creation and consumption hub for modern organizations. The company's platform uses generative AI to transform workflows into rich, multi-format documentation in minutes, helping enable companies to scale knowledge across their teams, customers, and AI systems. Founded in 2020, Guidde today serves over 4,500 organizations globally, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920204/Guidde_Photo.jpg

Media Contact

Lazer Cohen

[email protected]

SOURCE Guidde