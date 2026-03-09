Hakuhodo and Corundum Systems Biology to Co-Host Next Two Global Deep Tech VC Seminar Sessions

New Episodes Will Focus on Deploying Weizmann Research and Technology in Japanese Society, From Methodology to the Front Lines

TOKYO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corundum Systems Biology (CSB), a leading investment company dedicated to advancing life-changing systems biology solutions for human health and well-being, today announced that, with Hakuhodo Inc., a leading integrated marketing and innovation company, it will jointly host the third and fourth sessions of the Global Deep Tech VC Seminar series.

"Our partnership with Hakuhodo for this seminar series supports open innovation and new business creation at major Japanese corporations," said Hidehiko Otake, CEO of Corundum Systems Biology. "This collaboration combines the strengths of each partner, such as access to primary information from global research institutions, startups, and investor networks, as well as broad access to Japanese corporations, to help integrate Japanese companies into the global innovation ecosystem."

The sessions will offer a continuous narrative from methodology to real-world execution:

From Weizmann to Impact: Translating Research into Real-World Implementation – Insights from a Researcher and a Founder

March 11, 3:00pm–4:30pm JST

The session will explore methodologies for translating research originating from the Weizmann Institute of Science into real-world applications, providing insights from both researchers and business leaders.

Speakers: Eran Segal, PhD, Professor at the Department of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics, Weizmann Institute of Science, and Ori Cohen, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Pheno.AI Ltd

Language: English

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iPNA8gawQDKbJC93Xjel-A

Deploying Weizmann Technology in Japan: Insights from the Front Lines

March 17, 08:00am–09:30am JST

The fourth session will examine the current state of deployment of Weizmann technologies into the Japanese market, including a discussion on what it means to collaborate with global deep tech as an operator and practical partnership design for entering the Japanese market.

Speaker: Hidehiko Otake, President and CEO of Corundum Systems Biology, and CEO of Pheno.AI Japan

Language: Japanese

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QHD1atS8Sduxk6mTopTmfg

About Corundum Systems Biology

Corundum Systems Biology (CSB) is a venture capital firm that empowers groundbreaking companies in the field of systems biology for the benefit of human health and well-being. Committed to the long-term success and impact of its portfolio companies, Corundum Systems Biology offers deep domain expertise, connections to a broad network of industry and scientific leaders, and access to unique sources of health data. For company updates and information, follow Corundum Systems Biology on LinkedIn or visit https://www.csb.co.jp/.

