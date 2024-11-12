Harrods Partners with Global-e to Enhance Global E-commerce Offering

Global-e will enable Harrods to better cater to local and global demand and boost its D2C online strategy

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE), the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, announced today its partnership with Harrods, the world's leading luxury department store, to enhance its international online operations. This collaboration will enable Harrods to bolster its e-commerce strategy in over 200 markets worldwide, offering customers around the globe a seamless online shopping experience.

The collaboration underscores the shared commitment from Global-e and Harrods to deliver a premium, online retail journey that is synonymous with Harrods' in-store service and reputation for excellence. Global-e's platform will ensure customers worldwide enjoy the same high-quality experience and personalization that defines Harrods.

Harrods will leverage Global-e's platform to offer an elevated, localized shopping experience for their customers. Key features include browsing and payment in local currencies, a wide range of local and alternative payment methods, attractive shipping offerings, advanced duty and tax calculations and prepayment for a guaranteed final cost of purchase, and an easy return process. Global-e's technology will equip Harrods with an optimized approach to international sales while navigating the complex nature of global e-commerce; combining best-in-class localization capabilities, streamlined operations, trade compliance, big-data best practice business intelligence models, and deep local market expertise.

"We are proud to partner with Harrods, an icon in luxury retailing known for its commitment to unparalleled service and excellence, by powering its international online e-commerce operations," said Cristian van Tienhoven, CEO of Global-e Europe. "Our team expertly executed the migration, allowing Harrods to efficiently launch its enhanced e-commerce platform. By leveraging our in-depth, data-driven understanding of customer needs across 200 markets and our scalable platform, we are enabling Harrods to create tailored and localized shopping experiences for its customers worldwide."

"At Harrods we are continuously expanding our e-commerce presence to deliver memorable experiences to our customers around the world, making it crucial to partner with those who can support our ambitious goals. We have partnered with Global-e to provide a seamless customer experience for both our UK and international visitors," said Caitlin Innes, Chief Digital and Customer Officer at Harrods. "Global-e brings a wealth of experience in managing international transactions and deliveries for a range of major international companies and its robust technology platform, extensive industry insights, and proven expertise made it the ideal choice."

About Global-e

Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer ecommerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, including iconic brands like Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, and Hugo Boss, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

Global-e Media Contact

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1 914 506 5104

Global-e Investor Contact

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

IR@global-e.com

+1 617-542-6180

About Harrods

Harrods has been serving customers from its Knightsbridge store since 1849 and today the store is the world's ultimate luxury emporium. Harrods is home to more than 3,000 curated brands as well as over 20 dining destinations and expert fashion, home, beauty and wellness services. In addition, Harrods serves customers via harrods.com, H beauty and airport stores, and hospitality destinations in China and Qatar. Harrods continues to be guided by its philosophy of "anything is possible" to ensure that customers enjoy unparalleled experiences with every visit.

Harrods Media Contact

Harrods Press Office

[email protected]

SOURCE Global-e