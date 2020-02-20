Harvard Professor Amir Yacoby Joins Quantum Machines Scientific Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines (QM), creators of the Quantum Orchestration Platform, a complete hardware and software solution for the control and operation of quantum computers, has announced that Amir Yacoby, Professor of Physics and Applied Physics at Harvard University, has joined QM's Scientific Advisory Board.

For more than two decades, Professor Yacoby has been a leading researcher in the field of quantum science with many contributions to quantum computation and quantum sensing. Professor Yacoby received his PhD from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel and is on the Harvard faculty since 2006. He is also a member of the National Academy of Science and a Fellow of the American Physical Society.

Yacoby explained that his enthusiasm for QM is based on the "grounded yet visionary" approach of its founders. "There are so many teams and companies around the world working to build quantum computers based on different platforms and architectures. QM is the first company that is developing the hardware and software which allows us to actually use quantum processors and to realize their potential. All the research teams I'm in contact with are either using QM's systems or are eager to. There is tremendous global enthusiasm for what they have created."

Dr. Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines, is excited to have Professor Yacoby on board. "Amir is a pioneer in our field and a true world expert in so many areas of quantum science. To have his confidence and his counsel is a tremendous boost to QM's efforts to advance useful quantum solutions."

QM recently announced the launch of its full-stack Quantum Orchestration Platform, which enables an entirely new approach to controlling and operating quantum processors. Capable of running even the most complex algorithms – from near-term applications of quantum computers to challenges of quantum-error-correction – the Quantum Orchestration Platform optimizes the use of all quantum processors right out of the box via an intuitive and convenient interface.

Media Contact:

Lazer Cohen

+1-347-753-8256

lazer@westraycommunications.com

SOURCE Quantum Machines